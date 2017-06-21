Blink Fitness Opens Philadelphia-Area Clubs, Its First Clubs Outside New York Metro Area

Blink Fitness, New York, is opening its first two Philadelphia-area clubs later this week, as part of a larger move into the Eastern Pennsylvania fitness market.

The South Philly at Whitman Plaza club (330 W. Oregon Ave.) opened Monday, while the North Philly at Academy Road club (8491 Frankford Ave.) will open tomorrow. In April, the Equinox sister brand announced it would also open clubs in Willingboro, Western New Jersey (498 Beverly Rancocas Road), and Northeast Philadelphia (at the intersection of Harbison and Tulip roads) by early 2018. Since opening in 2011, the Philadelphia clubs are Blink Fitness' first to be located outside of the New York City metro area. The company will also open its first Los Angeles-area club by the end of the year.

"In the last few years, Blink has carved out a much needed space in the industry—one where all gym members can feel comfortable working out with a more approachable outlook on fitness," Blink Fitness President Todd Magazine said in a media release. "We're excited to finally come to Philadelphia and are confident residents will be receptive to the quality and value they'll find within our gyms. We look forward to continuing to build Blink's footprint here."

To support its "Mood Above Muscle" brand philosophy and 2017 "Every Body Happy" campaign, Blink Fitness hired Radius Global Market Research to poll more than 400 adults living in downtown Philadelphia about exercise and appearances. Approximately 84 percent of participants said they value feeling good more than looking good, according to the release. Seventy percent also said they are discouraged by unrealistic body images portrayed in the media.

The company will donate 50 one-year memberships, valued at over $10,000, to nonprofit organizations that operate near the new gyms. These include Diversified Community Services' Dixon House (South Philly) and The Mission of CORA Services (North Philly). Both groups are dedicated to helping youth, adults and families achieve self-sufficiency through various programming initiatives.

Through corporate- and franchise-based expansions, the company plans to reach 300 clubs by 2021.