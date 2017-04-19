Blink Fitness to Open Four Philadelphia-Area Clubs by March 2018

Blink Fitness, New York, recently announced it will expand into the greater Philadelphia area with four new clubs that are slated to open by the first quarter of 2018. This expansion is part of a larger effort by the Equinox-owned brand, which will also open its first clubs in Los Angeles and central New York this year.

"With dense neighborhoods, varied transit options and suburbs close by, Philadelphia shares many qualities with our home turf in New York," Blink Fitness President Todd Magazine said in a media release. "We look forward to providing both a luxury gym experience at an affordable price and a groundbreaking approach to fitness."

The first three clubs are slated to open by the end of June. They will be located at Whitman Plaza in South Philadelphia (330 W. Oregon Ave.); Shelly Plaza in North Philadelphia (8914 Frankford Ave.); and Willingboro in Western New Jersey (498 Beverly Rancocas Road). The fourth facility will open by March 2018 at the Shoppes at Wissinoming in Northeast Philadelphia (at the intersection of Harbison and Tulip roads).

Like Blink Fitness’ other clubs, the new facilities promise colorful design, high-energy music and programming focused on confidence-boosting and body positivity. Memberships start at $15 per month.

The brand's EBITDA “grew sevenfold” between 2016 and 2015, according to data provided to Club Industry and total memberships have tripled since 2013.

Blink Fitness is planning to have 300 clubs by 2021 through both corporate- and franchise-based expansions. The six-year-old brand currently operates 70 locations open or in development with more than 300,000 members, the majority of which are located in New York.