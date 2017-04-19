Menu
Blink-Canarsie-770.jpg Photo courtesy Blink Fitness.
Unprecedented growth in revenue and memberships has allowed for the Equinox-owned brand's latest expansion.
News

Blink Fitness to Open Four Philadelphia-Area Clubs by March 2018

The new clubs will be located in North Philadelphia, South Philadelphia and Western New Jersey. Blink Fitness President Todd Magazine said the facilities, as well as their surrounding neighborhoods, will highly resemble the brand's New York City clubs.

Blink Fitness, New York, recently announced it will expand into the greater Philadelphia area with four new clubs that are slated to open by the first quarter of 2018. This expansion is part of a larger effort by the Equinox-owned brand, which will also open its first clubs in Los Angeles and central New York this year.

"With dense neighborhoods, varied transit options and suburbs close by, Philadelphia shares many qualities with our home turf in New York," Blink Fitness President Todd Magazine said in a media release. "We look forward to providing both a luxury gym experience at an affordable price and a groundbreaking approach to fitness." 

The first three clubs are slated to open by the end of June. They will be located at Whitman Plaza in South Philadelphia (330 W. Oregon Ave.); Shelly Plaza in North Philadelphia (8914 Frankford Ave.); and Willingboro in Western New Jersey (498 Beverly Rancocas Road). The fourth facility will open by March 2018 at the Shoppes at Wissinoming in Northeast Philadelphia (at the intersection of Harbison and Tulip roads).

Like Blink Fitness’ other clubs, the new facilities promise colorful design, high-energy music and programming focused on confidence-boosting and body positivity. Memberships start at $15 per month.

The brand's EBITDA “grew sevenfold” between 2016 and 2015, according to data provided to Club Industry and total memberships have tripled since 2013.

Blink Fitness is planning to have 300 clubs by 2021 through both corporate- and franchise-based expansions. The six-year-old brand currently operates 70 locations open or in development with more than 300,000 members, the majority of which are located in New York.

TAGS: Commercial Clubs
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
home page for Club Industry website
Club Industry Has Been Redesigned with You in Mind
Apr 19, 2017
The Five Most Popular Non-News Fitness Industry Stories of 2016
The Five Most Popular Non-News Fitness Industry Stories of 2016
Dec 22, 2016
The 12 Most Popular Fitness Industry News Stories of 2016
The 12 Most Popular Fitness Industry News Stories of 2016
Dec 21, 2016
The 12 Most Popular Club Industry Photo Galleries of 2016
The 12 Most Popular Club Industry Photo Galleries of 2016
Dec 19, 2016