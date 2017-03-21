Menu
New CEO Niki Leondakis will bring decades of hospitality industry experience to Equinox, as the company begins to branch into the hotel business. Since 2012, she has managed 95 hotels and resorts in North America and Asia for Two Roads Hospitality. Previously, she was president and CEO of Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants for 19 years. (Photo by Stuart Goldman.)

Equinox Names Niki Leondakis as CEO, Promotes Harvey Spevak

Niki Leondakis will assume the role of Equinox's CEO in April where she will use her 30 years of hospitality experience to develop Equinox’s hotel concept, the first of which is slated for a 2019 open, as well as to lead the executive team. 

Equinox, New York, announced earlier this month that CEO Harvey Spevak would step into the role of executive chairman and managing partner of Equinox Holdings Inc. Niki Leondakis, former CEO of hotels and resorts of Two Roads Hospitality, Englewood, Colorado, will take over as CEO of Equinox Fitness Clubs in April, reporting directly to Spevak.

"Equinox is more in-demand than ever before, and Niki’s proven track record of success in building lifestyle brands will prove invaluable as we embark on our next phase of global growth,” Spevak said in a public statement. “A gifted leader with a keen grasp on guest experience, Niki will work closely with me and the team to execute our brand vision as we identify and capitalize on expansion opportunities.”

Leondakis is a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry. Since 2012, she has managed Two Roads Hospitality’s $2 billion portfolio, which includes 95 hotels and resorts in North America and Asia. Previously, she was president and CEO of Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, San Francisco, for 19 years.

In addition to leading Equinox’s executive leadership team, Leondakis will develop the company’s hotel concept, the first of which is slated to open in 2019. Equinox Hotels “will cater exclusively to the high-performance traveler to serve as the ultimate hotel destination with a 360-degree lifestyle experience,” the statement said.

“I am thrilled to be joining Equinox as the team executes an ambitious vision for growth and further evolves its luxury lifestyle brand,” Leondakis said in the statement. “As a hospitality industry veteran, I am passionately committed to bringing the best possible experience to guests. This will be central to my role at Equinox, especially as the company diversifies its branded offerings to its members.” 

In his new role, Spevak will “manage the company’s long-term strategic and growth initiatives,” the statement said. Spevak’s purview will include all of Equinox’s subsidiaries, such as SoulCycle and Blink Fitness.

In the same statement, the company announced COO Scott Rosen has been promoted to president and COO, while Jeff Weinhaus has been promoted to president and chief development officer. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Equinox currently operates 86 health clubs in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company ranked No. 5 on Club Industry's 2016 Top 100 Clubs list with an estimated 2015 revenue of $1.07 billion.
 

