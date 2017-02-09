Blink Fitness Makes a Move into the West Coast Market

Blink Fitness, New York, announced this week it will expand into the Los Angeles area, with its first lease signing in Huntington Park. Prior to this announcement, the low-priced brand that is owned by Equinox, New York, had 70 locations in New York and New Jersey with clubs in development in Pennsylvania.

"The availability of prime real estate in dense neighborhoods with comparable demographics to much of Blink's home turf in the New York area made the Los Angeles marketplace an appealing next step for expansion," Blink President Todd Magazine said in a public statement. "We look forward to providing both a luxury gym experience at an affordable price and a groundbreaking approach to fitness."

The new club, to open by the end of the year, will be located in the dormant 87-year-old Huntington Park Warner Theatre, 6714 Pacific Blvd. As the sole tenant, Blink intends to “preserve the historic elements of the building, including the marquee and original painted art deco designs.” The building has been vacant since the mid-1990s.

"We're so pleased that Blink has found a home in Huntington Park so that area residents can have access to a high-quality, clean, and affordable gym," said Graciela Ortiz, mayor of Huntington Park. "There's no question that our community will respond enthusiastically to Blink's universally inclusive take on fitness."

Through corporate- and franchise-based expansions, Blink is planning to reach 300 clubs by 2021. Last year, Blink named Equinox veteran Dos Condon as vice president of franchising operations.

Last month, Blink Fitness signed a multi-unit development deal with Dean Panos to open five locations in central New York, which will be the brand's first move into that area of the state. The first location under this deal is scheduled to open this year.