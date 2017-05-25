Menu
dani-mathers-getty-770.jpg Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.
If Dani Mathers' case had gone to trial, she could have faced up to six months in jail.
News

Ex-Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers Pleads No Contest in LA Fitness 'Body Shaming' Case

Dani Mathers must serve three years' probation and do 30 hours of removing graffiti after pleading no content to invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor crime.

Ex-Playboy playmate Dani Mathers pleaded no contest Wednesday to invasion of privacy charges after secretly photographing a naked 70-year-old woman via Snapchat in a Los Angeles LA Fitness locker room last year.

For the misdemeanor crime, Mathers, 30, must serve three years' probation and do 30 hours of graffiti removal, according to a CNN report.

"The message today is clear: body shaming is not tolerated in the City of Los Angeles," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a news conference. "That's crucial, because every day that picture lives online is another day of humiliation."

After the sentencing, Mathers' attorney Thomas Mesereau said she apologized "from the bottom of her heart for what happened," and, "[n]ever intended to hurt anyone," according to CNN.

In July 2016, Mathers posted the photo to her Snapchat account with the caption,"If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

"Her behavior is appalling and puts every member's privacy at risk," an LA Fitness representative wrote in a July 15 Facebook post. "We ended her membership and she cannot use any club. It’s not just our rule, it’s common decency."

Mathers later apologized after the backlash and denounced body shaming. Had the case gone to court, Mathers could have faced up to six months in jail.

Mathers' case could establish a California statute that further deters people from taking and posting photographs without permission, according to CNN. California's SB 784 proposes a maximum fine of $1,000 to such violators, as well as grants monetary damages to victims.

The bill was approved by the California senate earlier this week and is awaiting approval in the state assembly.

TAGS: Commercial Clubs
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Bikram Choudhury Bikram Yoga
Arrest Warrant Issued for Bikram Yoga Founder Bikram Choudhury
May 25, 2017
world-gym-equipment-770.jpg
World Gym Will Open First Corporate Facility near San Antonio's Ingram Park Mall
May 24, 2017
GNT-planet-770.jpg
12 Planet Fitness Clubs Acquired by Argonne's National Fitness Partners
May 24, 2017
FlywheelClass-770.jpg
Flywheel Sports Goes After Athletic Market with New Bikes, Entry into Consumer Market
May 24, 2017