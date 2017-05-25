Ex-Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers Pleads No Contest in LA Fitness 'Body Shaming' Case

Ex-Playboy playmate Dani Mathers pleaded no contest Wednesday to invasion of privacy charges after secretly photographing a naked 70-year-old woman via Snapchat in a Los Angeles LA Fitness locker room last year.

For the misdemeanor crime, Mathers, 30, must serve three years' probation and do 30 hours of graffiti removal, according to a CNN report.

"The message today is clear: body shaming is not tolerated in the City of Los Angeles," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a news conference. "That's crucial, because every day that picture lives online is another day of humiliation."

After the sentencing, Mathers' attorney Thomas Mesereau said she apologized "from the bottom of her heart for what happened," and, "[n]ever intended to hurt anyone," according to CNN.

In July 2016, Mathers posted the photo to her Snapchat account with the caption,"If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

"Her behavior is appalling and puts every member's privacy at risk," an LA Fitness representative wrote in a July 15 Facebook post. "We ended her membership and she cannot use any club. It’s not just our rule, it’s common decency."

Mathers later apologized after the backlash and denounced body shaming. Had the case gone to court, Mathers could have faced up to six months in jail.

Mathers' case could establish a California statute that further deters people from taking and posting photographs without permission, according to CNN. California's SB 784 proposes a maximum fine of $1,000 to such violators, as well as grants monetary damages to victims.

The bill was approved by the California senate earlier this week and is awaiting approval in the state assembly.