Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers faces six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for allegedly taking a photo of a naked woman in an LA Fitness locker room and posting it on Snapchat. Here, she is shown at Playboy's 2015 Playmate of the Year Ceremony in Los Angeles on March 14, 2015. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Playboy.)

Model Dani Mathers Faces Criminal Charges for Alleged LA Fitness Locker Room Snapchat Post

Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers faces a charge of invasion of privacy for a photo she allegedly posted to Snapchat in July of a naked 70-year-old woman in the locker room of an LA Fitness. 

Former Playboy Playmate Dani Mathers was charged with one count of invasion of privacy last week for an alleged post she made to Snapchat of a naked woman in the locker room of the LA Fitness where Mathers was a member, according to a release from the Los Angeles City Attorney's office.

Mathers allegedly made the post in July at an LA Fitness in Los Angeles. LA Fitness revoked her membership because of the alleged post.

"Her behavior is appalling and puts every member's privacy at risk," LA Fitness wrote in a July 15 Facebook post. "We ended her membership and she cannot use any club. It’s not just our rule, it’s common decency."

Mathers allegedly took a photo of the 70-year-old woman, spliced that image with a photo of herself with her hand over her mouth, and posted it to her Snapchat account with the caption: "If I can't unsee this then you can't either."

Her Snapchat account was later deleted, and Mathers apologized for the post saying it was meant as a private post to a friend.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a release about the charges: "Body shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term consequences. It mocks and stigmatizes its victims, tearing down self-respect and perpetuating the harmful idea that our unique physical appearances should be compared to air-brushed notions of 'perfect.' What really matters is our character and humanity. While body-shaming, in itself, is not a crime, there are circumstances in which invading one's privacy to accomplish it can be. And we shouldn’t tolerate that."

If convicted, Mathers could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 28 in the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Deputy City Attorney Chadd Kim of the City Attorney’s Special Trials Unit is prosecuting the case. 

