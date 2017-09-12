FREE Webinar: Why Four Operators Said ‘Yes!’ to Technology and Why You Should Too

Register Below



Join us for this exclusive FREE webinar September 21 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time Sponsored by:







Why Four Operators Said "Yes!" to Technology and Why You Should Too

Embracing the ever-changing landscape of technology can often feel overwhelming and irrelevant. Thinking differently when solving the tough challenges of operating a fitness facility can be the competitive edge you need. Learn how these different facilities implemented technology to overcome obstacles associated with attraction, retention, operational efficiency and increasing secondary revenue. Host Guy Williams, Global Director of Networked Fitness Sales for Precor, will interview panelists from the Winston Family YMCA in Jacksonville, Florida; Gold’s Gym; City Fitness, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and boutique FlyFitness, Kirkland, Washington. The panelists will share actual scenarios as to how investing in technology was the key solution in improving their business.

Hosted by: Guy Williams, Global Director of Networked Fitness Sales, Precor

Speakers:

Adam Zeitsiff, CIO, Gold’s Gym International

As the chief information officer (CIO) for Gold's Gym, Adam leads all internal- and external-facing information technology, product development, telephony projects and securities that support their 150-plus corporate club locations and 5,500+ employees. His main focus is establishing and executing the technology-driven strategies that meet Gold's Gyms' business needs. His out-of-the box approach and proven entrepreneurial spirit have consistently driven results through the application of technology.

Traci Bartee, owner, FlyFitness

Traci has more than 15 years of experience in the fitness industry. Her professional journey with fitness began as a trainer in Westport, Connecticut, in 2000 where she co-owned and operated a personal training studio. When she moved to Seattle in 2005, her passion for fitness continued to grow and so did her clientele. Fly Fitness was born from the expression of Traci's passions: people, fitness, entertaining, creating and helping others to live their best lives. Her goal was to create a place that fused exercise and socializing because she believes that it’s always easier to get to a workout class if you know your friends (new and old) are going to be there. In the few short years since she moved to the Pacific Northwest, Traci has earned the respect of the fitness community as evidenced by Allure Magazine naming her Top Trainer in the Northwest, and King 5 News naming her among the top five trainers in the Northwest. She was also an ambassador for lululemon athletica in 2007 and 2009.

Ken Davies, CEO, City Fitness

Ken Davies is the CEO and owner of City Fitness in Philadelphia. With four locations across Philadelphia, Ken has built a fitness brand that prides itself on living by its core values—operating Philadelphia’s cleanest, most well-maintained health clubs; providing excellent customer service in a motivating environment; and using the most cutting-edge fitness technology and programming to help his community achieve its goals.

Timothy Burrows Jr., Executive Director, Winston Family YMCA



Tim has worked in the fitness and wellness arena for 16 years, specializing in strength, education, conditioning, sport-specific performance and non-profit wellness. He has experience working with various populations from individuals to large groups in the areas of exercise science, exercise physiology, physical activity and wellness. Tim has worked within the Healthy Living field at the First Coast YMCA in Jacksonville for 10 years, as well as teaching at the University of North Florida in the Exercise Science Department for eight years. Tim currently is the Chair for the Mayor’s Council on Fitness and Well-Being for the City of Jacksonville and serves on the JAX MVP committee for the Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation.