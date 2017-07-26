Menu
Joining a group fitness class can be daunting for new and existing members. If member retention is important to you, remember that motivating your group exercise team is the key to inspiring members. (Photo courtesy Les Mills.)

FREE Webinar: The Millennial Movement

Find out how to better connect and engage with the largest generation yet and turn their passion for exercise into a lifelong love of fitness.

 

Register for this free webinar below.

The Millennial Movement
Join us for this exclusive FREE webinar
Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 | 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

  Webinar Sponsored by:

Did you know that 76 percent of all regular exercisers are Millennials? Would you believe that 50 percent of all exercisers doing gym-type activities are Millennials?

Find out how to better connect and engage with the largest generation yet and turn their passion for exercise into a lifelong love of fitness. 

Join us as we discuss why Millennials are so important to the future of your business and find out key strategies for attracting and retaining them.

Presenter:  Erin Kelly, Director of National Accounts, Les Mills US

Erin Kelly has more than 20 years of experience anchored in service to the fitness industry, working with such world-renowned organizations as Brick Bodies, Star Trac and Nautilus. In addition to her current role on the Les Mills United States executive team, she was previously an international presenter and trainer and has been a group fitness instructor for more than 20 years.

 

    

 

 

 

 

