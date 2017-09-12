Register below for this free webinar



The Green Effect: New Financial Opportunities and Differentiators to Grow Your Gym

Thursday, September 28, 2017 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT Sponsored by:

The challenge to attract gym goers is tougher than ever. So how do you differentiate and stand out in a crowded market? Join us for an intriguing discussion about innovative ways to incorporate green and sustainable business practices.

Adam Zellner from Greener by Design will share how you can start attracting a growing environmentally conscious population, become eligible for environmentally based incentives and how a variety of other innovative products and solutions can help increase your bottom line.

Greener by Design President Adam Zellner works directly with a variety of corporate and government clients on energy and sustainability issues, and he works on policy issues for a variety of elected officials and governments both in the United States and abroad, with a special emphasis on emerging technologies. He is an adjunct professor at Rutgers University. He also is the author or co-author of numerous energy and sustainability policies including the Renewable Portfolio Standard, Energy Master Plan and the Global Warming Response Act for the State of New Jersey, while continuing to lecture around the world on these and other topics. In the past, Adam served as policy director to a former governor of New Jersey, as the NJ DEP’s deputy commissioner for policy and legislative affairs, as the inaugural executive director of the New Jersey Highlands Water Council and as the executive director of the New Jersey Office of Smart Growth.