FREE Webinar: Empower Your Clients and Grow Your Business with Wearable Technology

Wearable technology is becoming more and more popular today, ranging from the tried and true to exciting new technologies coming out in fitness trackers, heart rate monitors, smart watches and more. But these wearable innovations aren't just for the individual anymore.



This webinar will discuss the varied uses of wearable technology and how it can be used to empower your clients and grow your business.



We'll also touch on:

Wearable tech overview

Polar Eco System

Wrist units

Training data

24/7 activity tracking

Sleep tracking / rest & recovery

Polar Coach

Maximizing the use of wearable tech



Presenter: George Centeio (MA) currently serves as the manager of Training and Education at Polar Electro Inc. In this role he works directly with physical education instructors, personal trainers, fitness directors, health club owners, strength & conditioning staff and various collegiate and professional coaches across the country. George and his staff conduct hundreds of on-line and on-site trainings annually, educating professionals on how to best utilize and incorporate heart rate based training into their respective programs. Whether he is strength training, running, swimming, or playing sports recreationally, George always trains with a heart rate monitor.