Differentiate Your Health Club and Increase Membership Referrals from the Medical Community

Free Webinar - Register below
|
Date: Thursday, August 24, 2017
|
Sponsored by:
The global wellness economy has reached nearly $4 trillion spanning healthy eating and nutrition, weight loss, workplace wellness, fitness and medical wellness centers. Today, smart health club operators are aligning their traditional fitness offerings with medically integrated fitness centers to drive increasing membership revenue.
Discover a unique way to share best practices and internal/ external technologies to help club operators do the following:
- Drive new members from physician referrals
- Engage current members (and their physicians) around their health goals
- Increase membership revenue
Speakers:
Clark Lageman, co-founder and managing partner of MedPro Wellness, has developed patient engagement strategies for major healthcare systems and has extensive experience on the processes necessary to facilitate medical referrals.
Hooman Fakki is co-founder and CEO of H2 Wellness. Dr. Fakki has uniquely developed and successfully deployed digital health solutions into fitness clubs, physician networks, insurance companies and employer environments.