Menu
Garmin CEO and President Cliff Pemble attributed the fitness segment39s growth to an increased demand for wearables such as the Garmin Elevate and viacutevofit jr both of which experienced strong holiday sales Photo courtesy Garmin

Garmin CEO and President Cliff Pemble attributed the fitness segment's growth to an increased demand for wearables such as the Garmin Elevate and vívofit jr, both of which experienced strong holiday sales. (Photo courtesy Garmin.)

News>Vendors

Wearables Sales Increase Garmin’s Q4 and 2016 Revenue Over 20 Percent

After reporting $818.5 million in year-end fitness segment revenue, Garmin executives are forecasting segment revenue growth of approximately 5 percent in 2017.

Garmin, Schaffhausen, Switzerland, reported $274 million in fourth quarter fitness segment revenue, a 20 percent growth year-over-year, according to financials released last week. The fitness segment brought in $818.5 million in year-end 2016 revenue, which was a 24 percent increase from 2015.

As a whole, Garmin reported $861 million in fourth quarter revenue and $3 billion in year-end revenue. This marks growth of 10 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Garmin’s outdoor, fitness, marine and aviation segments grew a combined 25 percent and contributed 74 percent of all revenue, the statement said.

“2016 was a remarkable year of growth driven by strong sales in our outdoor, fitness, marine and aviation segments,” Garmin President and CEO Cliff Pemble said in a public earnings statement. “Entering 2017, we see additional growth opportunities ahead, and we are well positioned to seize these opportunities with a strong lineup of great products.”

Pemble attributed the fitness segment’s growth to a greater demand for wearables, such as the Garmin Elevate and vívofit jr, both of which experienced strong holiday sales. In total, fitness sales comprised 32 percent of the company’s quarterly revenue and 27 percent of its year-end revenue.

Garmin also reported operating income growth of 19 percent for the segment, along with gross and operating margins of 53 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

Executives are forecasting fitness revenue growth of approximately 5 percent in 2017. The company’s strategy is to “deliver feature-rich products” that engage new and pre-existing customers.

"We believe fitness will be our largest revenue contributor in 2017 and enter the year confident in our product lineup,” the statement said.

After Fitbit's fourth quarter underperformance, financial analysts at L&F Capital Management speculated that consumer boredom and added competition have convoluted the greater wearables market.

“In stark contrast to FIT's underwhelming results, competitor Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) put up stellar Q4 results before the bell on Wednesday,” the analysts said in a Seeking Alpha assessment. “The contrast between the two companies could not be any more stark, and it serves to underscore just how many new players are getting into (and excelling in) the wearables market.

“Overall, what was a not-so-competitive marketplace is turning into a hyper-competitive marketplace, and Fitbit's and Garmin's recent results and fiscal 2017 guidance speak profoundly to this dynamic,” the article said.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) closed Friday at $50.53 per share. Its stock price is trading in a 52-week range between $38.40 and $56.19.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Garmin recently launched the vivoactive HR left and vivofit3 right products Photos courtesy Garmin
Garmin Grows Fitness Segment Q1 Revenue to $142 Million
Apr 27, 2016
Garmin39s Forerunner 735XT began shipping in the second quarter Photo by Garmin
Garmin's Fitness Segment Revenue Grows 34 Percent to $212.8 Million in Q2
Jul 27, 2016
Except in rare cases information generated from wearable devices falls outside the scope of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 which was intended to protect the confidentiality of healthcare data Photo by Thinkstock
Wearables Present New Privacy and Security Risks, Report Says
Dec 21, 2016
New products such as the Blaze pictured comprised 70 percent of Fitbit39s revenue in 2016 according to earnings released Wednesday Over twothirds of the brand39s annual sales occurred in the United States Photo courtesy Fitbit
Fitbit Misses Q4 2016 Target by Over $150 Million, Reports Slowed Annual Growth
Feb 23, 2017