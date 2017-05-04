Menu
Except in rare cases information generated from wearable devices falls outside the scope of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 which was intended to protect the confidentiality of healthcare data

Except in rare cases, information generated from wearable devices falls outside the scope of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, which was intended to protect the confidentiality of healthcare data. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

Wearables Present New Privacy and Security Risks, Report Says

Researchers point out that wearables could have privacy risks because of a lack of "adequate safeguards" between personal health data and the hyper-targeted mobile marketing efforts of "point-of-care" media companies who, together with some pharmacy chains, “have expanded their use of digital marketing techniques to reach and engage customers and to tap into new sources of data.”

Consumers are more tech-savvy and results-oriented than ever before, so perhaps it’s no surprise that wearables rank among the hottest forecasted fitness trends for 2017.

Yet a new American University study warns against the devices’ potentially unprecedented privacy risks.

