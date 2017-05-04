Menu
Mindbodyrsquos subscription and services revenue grew 33 percent to 212 million and payments revenue jumped 41 percent to 135 million Photo by Mindbody

Mindbody’s subscription and services revenue grew 33 percent to $21.2 million, and payments revenue jumped 41 percent to $13.5 million. (Photo by Mindbody.)

News>Vendors

Mindbody Revenue Increases to $35.3 Million in Q3 2016

Mindbody's revenue increased by 35 percent over the same period last year, and executives for the company are forecasting 2016 revenue of $138.5 million to $139.5 million, an increase of at least 37 percent since 2015. 

Revenue for Mindbody, San Luis Obispo, California, grew to $35.3 million, a 35 percent increase year-over-year, according to quarterly financials released by the company Thursday.

“The third quarter marked another quarter of strong revenue growth and operating discipline,” co-founder and CEO Rick Stollmeyer said in the report. “We added 2,795 subscribers in the quarter and are now serving more than 58,500 subscribers worldwide. Additionally, we saw excellent growth in adoption and engagement across our platform and completed the acquisition of HealCode, one of our most successful technology partners.”

Mindbody’s subscription and services revenue grew 33 percent to $21.2 million, and payments revenue jumped 41 percent to $13.5 million.

The company saw total subscribers grow 20 percent since this period last year. Average monthly revenue per subscriber also increased 12 percent.

In the report, the company highlighted its new app, MyFitnessPal, a collaboration with partner Under Armour. The app, which helps exercisers connect with nearby fitness classes, has 60 million registered users in the United States and "can now easily discover, book and pay for classes at tens of thousands of fitness studios in the Mindbody network across the country," according to the report.

Mindbody's annual conference, BOLD 2016, was held this month in Hollywood and saw doubled attendance from 2015, the report said.

For the final quarter of 2016, Mindbody is anticipating revenue between $37.7 million and $38.7 million, marking at least 33 percent growth since the same time last year. For 2016, the company is forecasting $138.5 million to $139.5 million in annual revenue, an increase of at least 37 percent since 2015.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Announced in the earnings release was a strategic partnership between Mindbody and Under Armour Photo by Mindbody
Mindbody Revenue Grows to $33.6 Million in Q2; Partnership with Under Armour Announced
Jul 28, 2016
Mindbody has more than 53000 subscribers in more than 130 countries and territories who provide services to 29 million active consumers Photo courtesy MIDBODY
Mindbody Revenue Increases to $32 Million in Q1 2016
May 04, 2016
fitbit-products-770.jpg
Fitbit's Q1 Revenue Drops 41 Percent, Still Exceeds Initial Guidance
May 04, 2017
technogym-london-770.jpg
Technogym Reports 7.4 Percent Q1 2017 Growth
May 03, 2017