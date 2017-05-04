Menu
Although Life Fitness39 quarterly earnings grew 20 percent Chairman and CEO Mark Schwabero said revenues from the recent acquisition of Cybex have quottrailed our initial expectationsquot Photo by Thinkstock

Although Life Fitness' quarterly earnings grew 20 percent, Chairman and CEO Mark Schwabero said revenues from the recent acquisition of Cybex have "trailed our initial expectations." (Photo by Thinkstock.)

News>Vendors

Life Fitness Sales Increase 20 Percent in Q3, Yet to See Cybex Acquisition Impact

Third quarter net sales increased to $237.6 million for Life Fitness, continuing a strong year for this division of Brunswick. Life Fitness reported net sales of $218.3 million in quarter one and $229.8 million in quarter two.

Brunswick Corp., Lake Forest, Illinois, reported $237.6 million in third quarter net sales for its Life Fitness Division, up 20 percent from last year, according to financial earnings released last week. International sales also increased by 23 percent, accounting for 48 percent of the quarter's business.

“[O]ur fitness business continues to benefit from solid demand, particularly in the global health club and hospitality markets," Chairman and CEO Mark Schwabero said in the report. "This foundational core growth, combined with favorable trends in the rehabilitation and active aging category, as well as increased participation in group exercise activities, is providing a healthy marketplace in which to execute our fitness strategy."

Sales to retail and governments reportedly decreased in the quarter. Revenues from Brunswick's $195 million acquisition of Cybex this January have also "trailed our initial expectations," Schwabero said.

"[W]e are continuing to make outstanding progress integrating [Cybex] into our Fitness segment and remain on plan to achieve our near-term and long-term earnings objectives for this acquisition," he said.

This quarter's growth continues a strong year for Brunswick's Fitness segment, which reported $218.3 million in quarter one and $229.8 million in quarter two.

Additionally, the company reported a year-to-date increase in operating earnings from $27.6 million to $29.1 million. Strong sales, slightly offset by "an unfavorable impact from sales mix, restructuring and integration costs," contributed to this increase, Schwabero said. Recent acquisitions ultimately helped anchor the quarter's growth. If excluded, the company's fitness sales, on a constant currency basis, increased by 4 percent.

Brunswick's total net sales grew 10 percent this quarter, to $1,093 million.

The increase "reflected the benefits of our acquisition strategy, particularly in our Fitness segment," Schwabero said.

Acquisitions are forecasted to comprise 5 percent of Brunswick's yearly sales growth, according to the report. This is expected to reflect the company's recent transactions, including Cybex and SCIFIT, which the company acquired in July 2015 for an undisclosed amount.

 
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Augie Nieto center in wheelchair founder of Life Fitness returned to the Franklin Park Illinois Life Fitness factory to see the changes in the factory production and to see a showroom dedicated to him since his departure from the company almost 20 years ago Nieto39s wife Lynne to the left of him joined him and the couple was greeted by Life Fitness President Chris Clawson to the right of Nieto and Life Fitness staff Photo courtesy Life Fitness
Augie Nieto Visits Life Fitness as Documentary Crew Completes Film on His Journey to Find a Cure for ALS
Sep 26, 2016
Sparrow Michigan Athletic Club
Club Industry's Top 100 Health Clubs of 2016 Photo Gallery
Aug 08, 2016
Brunswick announced the acquisition of German bicycle manufacturer International Cycling Group and announced second quarter earnings for Life Fitness on Thursday Photo by International Cycling Group
Life Fitness Grows Q2 Revenue to $229.8 Million
Jul 28, 2016
The Cybex factory in Owatonna Minnesota Rendering courtesy Life Fitness
Life Fitness to Expand Minnesota Cybex Factory in $22.85 Million Project
Jun 28, 2016