Menu
New products such as the Blaze pictured comprised 70 percent of Fitbit39s revenue in 2016 according to earnings released Wednesday Over twothirds of the brand39s annual sales occurred in the United States Photo courtesy Fitbit

New products such as the Blaze (pictured) comprised 70 percent of Fitbit's revenue in 2016, according to earnings released Wednesday. Over two-thirds of the brand's annual sales occurred in the United States. (Photo courtesy Fitbit.)

News>Vendors

Fitbit Misses Q4 2016 Target by Over $150 Million, Reports Slowed Annual Growth

Sluggish fourth quarter sales contributed to Fitbit's underperformance in 2016, which has already prompted cost-cutting efforts and a re-assessment of the company's global business strategy.

After originally forecasting as much as $750 million in 2016 fourth quarter revenue, San Francisco-based Fitbit Inc. on Wednesday reported $574 million for the period.

This discrepancy contributed to lower-than-anticipated revenue growth for 2016—11 percent—with the company reporting $2.17 billion in total earnings. This is compared to the original target range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion. Despite not hitting its 2016 revenue goal, the company still had greater revenue in 2016 than it did in 2015 when it brought in $1.86 billion

The company’s underperformance has already prompted an internal reorganization initiative that cut more than 100 jobs from Fitbit’s global workforce. Other recuperative efforts include the hiring of a new executive vice president of operations, Jeff Devine, and shifting the company’s accessories strategy to one that values partnerships over direct production. This has reportedly cut the company's operating expense run rate by $200 million to ensure a 2017 rate of approximately $850 million.

“Our 10-year history of building this category, coupled with our powerful brand and engaged global community gives us confidence we are making the right investments to support our vision and drive long-term success,” CEO James Park said in the company’s latest earnings statement. “We will leverage our leadership position, recently acquired talent and IP, and the valuable data we collect to improve demand and continue to set the pace of innovation for the industry through more personalized experiences, deeper insights and guidance, expansion into new categories and deeper integration within the healthcare system.”

Fitbit sold 22.3 million wearable devices in 2016 after moving 21.4 million products in 2015. The company’s primary struggles came in the year’s final quarter when only 6.5 million devices were sold compared to 8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

New products including the Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit Blaze and Alta comprised 70 percent of Fitbit’s annual revenue. More than 70 percent of the year’s sales took place in the United States, while 18 percent occurred in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

For the fourth quarter, Fitbit reported a GAAP net loss of $146.3 million and adjusted EBITDA loss of $144.2 million. For the year, the company reported a GAAP net loss of $102.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $30 million.

For the first quarter of 2017, Fitbit executives are forecasting a revenue range of $270 million to $290 million. For the full year, they’re anticipating $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion in total revenue.

As part of its recuperative strategy, Fitbit aims to grow its global business with the help of a newly acquired Vector Watch engineering center in Romania. The company also expects to increase its presence in the smartwatch market, seeking to “invigorate and capture a large addressable market by leveraging Fitbit’s brand and vast experience delivering a best-in-class health and fitness experience on the wrist,” the earnings statement said.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Although Fitbit39s operating expenses are outpacing its projected growth the company saw a 24 percent increase in third quarter earnings to 5038 million Photo courtesy Fitbit
Charge 2, Flex 2 Help Fitbit Grow to $504 Million in Q3
Nov 09, 2016
No future Vector Watch products and updates are planned according to a company statement but existing warranties will be honored Photo courtesy Fitbit
Fitbit Acquires Vector Watch, Properties from Pebble
Jan 10, 2017
The use of activity trackers seemed like a trend that would never end but Fitbit39s warning that its 2016 performance would not hit expectations has some people wondering about the future of wearables Photo by Thinkstock
Is the Wearable Device Trend on Its Way Out?
Jan 31, 2017
A California federal judge will determine if TRX is owed more than three times the minimum 68 million award not including attorney fees because WOSS Enterprises infringed upon the company39s protected rights Photo by TRX
TRX Wins $6.8 Million in Patent and Trademark Infringement Case
Apr 04, 2017