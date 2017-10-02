Menu
City Fitness MyCityMoves Competition
The MyCityMoves competition that City Fitness in Philadelphia has held for the past two years has led to positive results for members and the health club, according to Ken Davies, CEO of the brand.
TRENDS

Technology Played a Role in the Success of a Philadelphia Club's Fitness Competition

Four health club operators shared how technology has helped them overcome obstacles, including the use of technology in a movement competition at City Fitness that converted 61 percent of non-member participants into members.

Fitness competitions are a prime opportunity to attract and retain members, but when technology becomes a part of that competition, the level of success can increase. Ken Davies, founder and CEO of City Fitness, Philadelphia, shared during a webinar on Sept. 14 some insights about how his five health clubs used three pieces of technology plus social media influencers and Instagram in its #MyCityMoves challenge to not only help participants become healthier but also to gain new members and increase brand awareness.

"We have three core values," Davies said. "One is cutting-edge programming and technology and how to make a member's life easier to work out or make their workout more fun."

In 2016 and 2017, Davies' clubs used the MYZONE activity tracking monitor, Precor Preva technology and Hubspot marketing automation software to help track movement for participants inside and outside the club in what Davies said was mostly an effort and movement competition.

Davies described the program as a success. During the first two years of the competition, the brand had 752 participants, 52 percent of which were not City Fitness members. Sixty-one percent of the non-members joined City Fitness at some point, Davies said.

The participants in the competition burned 8.75 million kCals and tracked 20,100 hours of exercise within 44 days in total.

Davies credited the ability to use technology in the competition as part of the reason for its success. He said that the integrated campaign that blended several technologies and marketing tactics allowed them to meet consumers where they were and it allowed participants to integrate their experiences inside and outside the clubs as part of the competition.

To hear more about the role technology played in this competition and to hear how three other club operators are using technology, listen to the on-demand version of this free webinar, sponsored by Precor.

