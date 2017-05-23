Follow the Fitness Leaders: Staying Inspired in the Health Club Industry

Club Industry's series, Follow the Fitness Leaders, poses questions about the industry, leadership and culture to some of the leaders in the health and wellness industry. This week's question relates to how leaders keep inspired to continue to serve the fitness community.

After years in an industry, enthusiasm for doing your job can decrease. However, remaining inspired is critical to careers in the fitness industry where the goal is to inspire and motivate others to improve their health and wellness. Scroll through this Follow the Fitness Leaders photo gallery to find out how eight leaders in the health and wellness community maintain their inspiration, thereby keeping their businesses fresh and relevant.