Menu
TRENDS

Follow the Fitness Leaders: Recommended Reading for Business and Personal Success

Follow the Fitness Leaders Recommended Reading
Start Slideshow
Club Industry's series, Follow the Fitness Leaders, poses questions about the industry, leadership and culture to some of the leaders in the health and wellness industry. This week, six health club leaders share recommended reading to help create business and personal success.

Books open a whole new world to those who take the time to read the wisdom others took the time to write down. Six health club leaders share the books (and a few podcasts) that they recommend to others in the fitness industry who are looking for business and personal improvement. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Management/Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Follow the Fitness Leaders
Follow the Fitness Leaders: Creating Good Work-Life Balance
Jul 17, 2017
Runners-on-bridge.jpg
Healthy City Campaigns Offer Opportunities for Health Clubs to Get Involved
Jun 21, 2017
Follow-the-Fitness-Leaders.jpg
Follow the Fitness Leaders: Admired Leaders Inside and Outside the Fitness Industry
Jun 19, 2017
gym-high-five-ts-770.jpg
Should Franchisors Be Joint-Employers of Their Franchisees' Employees?
Jun 14, 2017