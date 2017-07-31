Follow the Fitness Leaders: Recommended Reading for Business and Personal Success

Club Industry's series, Follow the Fitness Leaders, poses questions about the industry, leadership and culture to some of the leaders in the health and wellness industry. This week, six health club leaders share recommended reading to help create business and personal success.

