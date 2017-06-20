Menu
TRENDS

Follow the Fitness Leaders: Admired Leaders Inside and Outside the Fitness Industry

Follow-the-Fitness-Leaders.jpg
Start Slideshow
Club Industry's series, Follow the Fitness Leaders, poses questions about the industry, leadership and culture to some of the leaders in the health and wellness industry. This week's question asks which business leaders inside or outside the fitness industry these six leaders most admire.

Everyone is influenced by various people throughout their lives. Sometimes that influence is positive and sometimes it's negative. Find out which business leaders these six fitness leaders most admire and why they admire them. 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Management/Operations
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Runners-on-bridge.jpg
Healthy City Campaigns Offer Opportunities for Health Clubs to Get Involved
Jun 21, 2017
gym-high-five-ts-770.jpg
Should Franchisors Be Joint-Employers of Their Franchisees' Employees?
Jun 14, 2017
Follow the Fitness Leaders
Follow the Fitness Leaders: Lessons Learned in the Fitness Industry
Jun 06, 2017
Follow Fitness Leaders
Follow the Fitness Leaders: Staying Inspired in the Health Club Industry
May 24, 2017