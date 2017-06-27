Menu
The Relationship between Mobile and In-Club Experiences

Register for this free webinar on the relationship between mobile and experiences inside your health club, brought to you by Club Industry's content partner Motionsoft.

In today's ever-changing competitive landscape, it has become clear that technology will make you or break your health club. The challenge for many club operators is how to choose which technology solutions to focus on to grow your business.

Paul Bowman, CEO of Wexer has a unique answer. Join him during a free educational seminar at 2 p.m. Eastern on July 12 as he maps out the relationship between mobile and in-club experiences and how innovative clubs are shaping member experiences using technology in-club and beyond the four walls of your business with mobile. Register now for this webinar from Club Industry's content partner Motionsoft. Space is limited.

