Menu
Drive495 in New York City is one health club that offers cryotherapy ndash the practice of applying extreme cold to the body to aid physical recovery ndash to its members and nonmembers as a form of ancillary revenue Photo courtesy Drive 495

Drive495 in New York City is one health club that offers cryotherapy – the practice of applying extreme cold to the body to aid physical recovery – to its members and non-members as a form of ancillary revenue. (Photo courtesy Drive 495.)

TRENDS>Technology

Cryotherapy and Ultrasound Services Add Ancillary Revenue Options for Health Clubs

Health club operators looking for ancillary revenue have several technology options available to them, including cryotherapy and electronic muscle stimulation. 

Cryotherapy is getting closer to the edge of what it can become, including in the health club industry, according to Impact Cryotherapy CEO Richard Otto.  

"Today if you walk out on the street, nine out of 10 people have never heard of it (cryotherapy), but it is growing," Otto said. "It's a fun business to be in and really fits with the remaking of a lot of clubs."

Cryotherapy – the practice of applying extreme cold to the body to aid physical recovery – is a recovery

Register to view the full article

Club Industry Freemium Content

This content is FREE to access as a registered user on ClubIndustry.com.


Why register for Clubindustry.com? It’s simple and free and here is a sample of what you get:
• The latest breaking news on club operators, manufacturers and vendors, including mergers and acquisitions and financial reports
• Insights from Club Industry editors
• Advice from industry experts on how to improve your business

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Smartwatch-phone
FREE Webinar: Cash In on Missed Revenue with an SMS Solution
Apr 04, 2017
3D scanning technology such as this technology from Styku offers members a visual representation of their progress and helps health club operators better engage with members Photo courtesy Styku
How 3D Body Scanning Helps Some Health Clubs Keep Members Engaged
Feb 23, 2017
Google has partnered with existing technology companies in the fitness space to roll out Reserve with Google as a pilot program Photo by Thinkstock
Reserve with Google May Offer a Glimpse into the Future of the Fitness Industry
Feb 08, 2017
Onethird of people who use activity trackers abandon them within six months but when a fitness professional helps them understand and use the data from their trackers it extends the use of the trackersand may help increase retention for the health club Photo by Thinkstock
Don't Let Your Health Club Members Use Activity Trackers Without You
Jan 09, 2017