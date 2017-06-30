This content was sponsored by Club Industry's content partner Motionsoft and was written by InTouch Technology, a sponsor of the Motionsoft Technology Summit.

The typical point of sale for a club is the sales presentation. This presentation gives each lead a crucial insight into your club’s culture and plays a major role in lead conversion. For this reason, club owners need to be sure that their salespeople are using best practice techniques to deliver engaging presentations that enable lead conversion. The three keys to delivering the perfect sales presentation are to optimize the style, content and flow of your presentations.

Style

How do you ensure consistent lead conversion with a sales team of varying skill levels and techniques? The best way to do this is to focus your team’s attention on delivering a uniform style of sales presentation. By creating a disciplined approach to presentation style that incorporates a consistent, conversational tone, your sales staff will build a better rapport with leads and convert more of them into members. These three tips will help your sales team to achieve this:

Ask questions throughout and use presentation content to guide the conversation rather than as the focal point Avoid sounding scripted by limiting slides/pages to between eight and 10 Create a personalized experience that’s tailored to your lead’s needs rather than a one-size-fits-all presentation style

Content

Twenty years ago, Bill Gates wrote that “content is king.” When it comes to creating the perfect sales presentation, this quote certainly holds true. When designing and building presentations, your sales team should always make sure that slide content is kept up to date, particularly pricing structures and membership level benefits and features. Inconsistent pricing lists or incorrect membership level features are massive red flags for potential members.

Research suggests that the average attention span for a presentation is less than 10 minutes, so you only have a short time to engage the prospect. Personalized presentation content always engages better than general content. Rather than display the features associated with each club membership level, focus on the benefits specific to each level that are applicable to your lead. For example, if your club lead has a variable work schedule, you might highlight that your club offers 24-hour access.

Member testimonials also are an essential component of every powerful club sales presentation. These persuasive tidbits provide personalized, real-life examples of why being a member of your club is key to achieving fitness goals. Including them in your presentation can give your sales team a definite advantage.

Visuals are processed 60,000 times faster in the brain than text, so when planning your sales presentation content, consider carefully how you want it to look. Your sales team’s presentations should contain the following three visual elements:

Club branding Consistent imagery and color palette Visuals that represent club culture and energy

A well-designed sales presentation will channel your club’s culture to create a homogeneous sales experience.

Flow

Crucial to the success of a sales presentation is its flow. Your salespeople should follow a consistent, logical flow in their sales presentations. As an example, the sales presentation could start with a conversation around your lead’s reasons for joining. It would then focus on lead-specific benefits at each membership level and end with a pricing presentation.

Presentation flow is aided by the type of hardware your salespeople use to present. An electronic presentation, such as one that uses Powerpoint, Slideshare or PDFs, is best. If your salespeople use a tablet to bring the lead on a tour, they should continue to use it for their sales presentation.

