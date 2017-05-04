Menu
ACE-enlisted researchers determined TRX Suspension Training workouts are comparable to those of a basketball or soccer game. (Photo courtesy TRX.)

Studies

TRX Workouts Lower Heart Disease Risk by 89 Percent, ACE Study Finds

TRX Suspension Training can reduce a participant's risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by more than 89 percent over the next 30 years, according to a new study conducted by the American Council on Exercise.  

Routine TRX Suspension Training can reduce a participant's risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by more than 89 percent over the next 30 years, according to a new study conducted by the American Council on Exercise (ACE).

ACE enlisted Lance C. Dalleck and his research team from the Recreation, Exercise and Sport Science Department at Western State Colorado University to evaluate 16 healthy and active men and women between 21 and 71 years old over the course of eight weeks. Participants’ strength, balance and general health and fitness levels were measured before, during and after the study.

TRX workouts pit the exerciser’s body weight against gravity through hundreds of possible exercises, such as lunges, squats, push-ups and chest-presses. While engaged, study participants ultimately burned an average of 400 calories per session or 1,200 per week (over three sessions), according to ACE. This satisfies the 150- to 400-calorie benchmark established by the American College of Sports Medicine.

Participants also achieved reduced blood pressure, waist circumference and body fat percentage at the end of eight weeks. These specific shifts directly correlate with reduced risk of coronary heart disease and diabetes, according to the study.

The intensity per workout proved equivalent to that of a basketball or soccer game, the researchers said. They concluded TRX is, as advertised, an effective full-body workout capable of improving flexibility and balance, as well as building lean muscle and fostering core stability.

“Habitual TRX training showed a significant decrease in key indicators for cardiovascular disease,” said Cedric X. Bryant, chief science officer at ACE, in a statement provided to Club Industry. “We were especially pleased to see a lowered resting blood pressure for all participants, most prominent for those with high blood pressures prior to the study."

Participants’ maximum oxygen consumption, or VO2 max, were the only figures that did not show meaningful improvements during the study. Researchers concluded this is because the exercisers were already fit, and those less-fit at the beginning of the eight weeks would see a greater shift.

