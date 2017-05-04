Menu
In total only 443 percent of the study39s 80306 participants met minimum exercise recommendations And while tennis proved to be the most effective means of combating premature death only 36 percent of those surveyed said they played racket sports Photo by Thinkstock

In total, only 44.3 percent of the study's 80,306 participants met minimum exercise recommendations. And while tennis proved to be the most effective means of combating premature death, only 3.6 percent of those surveyed said they played racket sports. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

Studies

Study: Racket Sports Top the List of Activities That Will Help Your Members Live Longer

Researchers followed 80,306 adults over the course of nine years, tracking the relationship between mortality and participation in six sport activities.

A study of more than 80,000 adults found that engaging in racket sports, swimming or aerobics is the most effective way to prevent premature death, especially one brought about by cardiovascular disease. Running, on the other hand, had no measurable effect. 

The study, published Nov. 28 in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, surveyed 80,306 adults over the course of nine years.

Below is a list of tracked activities and how less likely the exerciser is to die prematurely, followed by how less likely the cause of death will be cardiovascular disease.

1. Tennis, badminton or squash: 47 percent less likely (general); 56 percent less likely (cardiovascular disease)

2. Swimming: 28 percent; 41 percent

3. Aerobics (such as Zumba): 27 percent; 36 percent

4. Cycling: 15 percent; no measurable effect

5. Running: No measurable effect; no measurable effect

6. Soccer or rugby: No measurable effect; no measurable effect

Importantly, these results correspond only to those surveyed during the study’s time frame. (It is well-documented that regularly engaging in any moderate-to-vigorous activity significantly reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, the No. 1 cause of death globally.)

The results took into account each participants’ education level, general health, body mass index, and smoking and drinking habits, according to a report by the Los Angeles Times.

In total, 43,705 women and 36,601 men participated in the research. Average participant age was 52.

A grim reality: 8,790 participants died during the survey, including 1,909 as a result of heart-related disease, according to the Washington Post.

Of the surveyed activities, swimming was most popular among participants (13.4 percent participation), followed by cycling (9.9 percent), aerobics (6.4 percent), running (5 percent), racket sports (3.6 percent), and soccer or rugby (3.1 percent).

In total, only 44.3 percent of study participants met minimum exercise recommendations, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
energy-drinks-ts-770.jpg
Energy Drinks Could Harm Blood Pressure and Heart Rate, AHA Study Finds
May 03, 2017
zumba-class-ts-770.jpg
Zumba Gold is Ideal for Social, Low-Risk Adults Over 40, ACE Study Finds
Apr 26, 2017
Not only did health club member numbers increase in 2016 but so did the number of consumers which includes visitors In 2016 66 million consumers used a health club an alltime high according to IHRSA Photo by Thinkstock
IHRSA Reports 57 Million Health Club Members, $27.6 Billion in Industry Revenue in 2016
Apr 14, 2017
gym
5 Key Takeaways from PAC's 2017 Fitness Participation Report
Apr 04, 2017