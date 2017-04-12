Menu
Among the 120 activities tracked the SFIA report found that casual participation rates are growing more quickly than core rates This is leading researchers to believe Americans are sampling more sports with no clear allegiance toward any single activity Photo by Thinkstock

Among the 120 activities tracked, the SFIA report found that casual participation rates are growing more quickly than core rates. This is leading researchers to believe Americans are sampling more sports with no clear allegiance toward any single activity. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

Studies

Rowing, Indoor Soccer Among Growing Sport Trends, SFIA Report Says

The 2017 Sports, Fitness and Leisure Activities Topline Report indicates that participation rates within certain sport categories saw substantial changes over the last year, but few consistent trends emerged. Activities such as baseball, rowing, stair climbing, indoor soccer and team swimming experienced strong growth.

There is no single, dominant sports activity in the United States among active adults, according to a report issued by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) on Tuesday.

The 2017 Sports, Fitness and Leisure Activities Topline Report indicates that participation rates within certain sport categories saw substantial changes over the last year, but few consistent trends emerged. The report assessed participation across 120 different activities.

Sports such as baseball, indoor soccer and team swimming did experience strong growth, as did fitness activities including rowing, stair climbing and cross training. Tackle football was one activity whose overall participation dropped while youth participation remained stable.

The report found that casual participation rates are growing more quickly than core rates, leading researchers to believe Americans are sampling more sports with no clear allegiance toward any single activity. The rise of casual participation rates may also be the result of sports governing bodies using more grassroots efforts to expand.

"This year's results are hard to summarize,” SFIA President Tom Cove said in a media release about the study. “There is good news for several sports, but just as many sports are seeing declines. It's clear we need to continue to do everything we can to engage young people in sports and fitness through fun and healthy experiences.

"Americans love to try new activities, and it's encouraging to see positive growth rates for such a wide variety of athletic options, but at the same time, reduced levels of core participation have to be a real concern for our industry,” Cove said. “It's important to transform some of today's casual participants into tomorrow's core athletes.”

Sports prominently featured in the annual Olympics—such as rugby, gymnastics, beach volleyball—also appeared to experience a participation spike.

SFIA will offer additional analysis of current participation trends during an April 20 webinar.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Except in rare cases information generated from wearable devices falls outside the scope of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 which was intended to protect the confidentiality of healthcare data Photo by Thinkstock
Wearables Present New Privacy and Security Risks, Report Says
Dec 21, 2016
Studio Owner
2017 AFS Report Shares Buying Habits of Studio Owners
Mar 22, 2017
gym
5 Key Takeaways from PAC's 2017 Fitness Participation Report
Apr 04, 2017
Not only did health club member numbers increase in 2016 but so did the number of consumers which includes visitors In 2016 66 million consumers used a health club an alltime high according to IHRSA Photo by Thinkstock
IHRSA Reports 57 Million Health Club Members, $27.6 Billion in Industry Revenue in 2016
Apr 14, 2017