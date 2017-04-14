IHRSA Reports 57 Million Health Club Members, $27.6 Billion in Industry Revenue in 2016

In 2016, 57.3 million people were members of a health club, according to a report from the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), the Boston-based trade association for commercial health clubs. The member number is an increase of 3.6 percent from 2015 when IHRSA reported 55.3 million members in the United States, and equates to a 19.3 percent penetration rate into the 296.6 million Americans who are age 6 or older.

The report, which is based on a study conducted by IHRSA as part of the Physical Activity Council, also found 36,540 health clubs in the country, an increase of 1 percent in one year. That number was arrived at using the industry's SIC code of 7991 for the Yellow Pages and, therefore, may not include all studio locations because some of them may not be classified under this same SIC code, IHRSA explained in a media release about the report.

Health clubs generated $27.6 billion in revenue in 2016 compared to $25.8 billion in 2015, an increase of 7.2 percent.

“Industry revenues continue to grow as members utilize their clubs more frequently with many investing in multiple health club options,” Jay Ablondi, IHRSA’s executive vice president of global products, said in a media release about the report. “While the increase in the number of fitness centers has slowed, club operators have adeptly responded to consumer needs and demands for variety in fitness programs and training formats.”

The report also found: