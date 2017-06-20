6 Insights on Cannabis Usage and Exercise, According to ACE

With the growing popularity of cannabis as an exercise supplement, the American Council on Exercise's Cedric Bryant reviewed research on the potential benefits and risks of the drug's application.

The taboos surrounding cannabis usage have begun to fade in recent years—even in the larger health and wellness community. With medical marijuana now legal in 26 states and recreational marijuana now legal in seven states, more exercisers and trainers are considering whether the drug may be a performance enhancer. Cedric Bryant, chief science officer with the American Council on Exercise (ACE), recently reviewed the research on marijuana and shared his thoughts about cannabis's benefits and drawbacks when exercising. The following photo gallery shares six of his conclusions on the topic.