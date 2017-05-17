Menu
AFS-photo-770.jpg
Mobile push notifications are a convenient way to keep members and staff up to date on training sessions. Fast online check-ins can also save valuable time that can be better spent exercising.
Resourcebeat

How to Improve Member Scheduling While Maximizing Your Health Club's Bottom Line

Gym members now expect immediate gratification when it comes to scheduling training sessions. Meeting these expectations requires constant availability through an efficient scheduling software system.

CONTENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: ASF Payment Solutions

Being efficient with your time and your members' time should be synonymous. By creating a more efficient scheduling system, you are meeting member expectations when it comes to helping them organize their busy lives. Here are three ideas about how this can affect your bottom line when it comes to member scheduling.

1. Don't lose money online. People do most of their business online these days. Eighty-six percent of Americans use the Internet. 72 percent of those people make purchases using a mobile device, which generates 68 percent of all web traffic. This includes purchasing and scheduling fitness classes or training sessions. Furthermore, club operators must realize that their clubs are not just competing with other clubs for member revenue, but rather with all online purchases a member or prospective member can make. Having a strong online scheduling system, including capabilities for member purchases through a robust gym mobile app, can make a positive difference with class sizes and training revenue.

2. Time is money. People generally know what they want and when they want it. Partly because of the Internet, people have developed shorter attention spans that translate into losing patience and moving on. These days, gym members expect immediate gratification when it comes to scheduling classes and training sessions. Having a quick and efficient online scheduling software for your instructors, trainers and members not only keeps your day on track, but it also keeps everyone on the same page. Mobile push notifications are also a major convenience for appointments and help to keep members and staff up to date. Fast online check-ins mean that a simple click saves valuable time with instructors and trainers -- time that can be better spent working with their members.

3. What are the future possibilities? Beacon technology is promising many future benefits for the fitness industry. What if club operators were able to track member usage patterns in the gym through their mobile devices and determine which equipment was being most utilized or under-utilized? Club owners would be able to make necessary adjustments to their future purchases, maintenance and selling strategies for trainer sessions. Other future enhancements with Beacon technology for health clubs may include a member journey experience: welcome and goodbye notifications when members enter and leave the facility, automatic emails and notifications triggered by beacons and other devices within the facility, progress and statistics reporting, and the ability for members to communicate with their own health team network through a closed chat. Don’t be surprised to see these possible advancements.

Let’s face it: When you are competing for your members' purchasing abilities, time is indeed money. It seems like the world is speeding up, and technology is setting the pace. Being responsive to your members requires being available anywhere, any place and any time when it comes to purchasing, scheduling or any other aspect of your business. Staying in front of your members with the right technology requires that you keep current with the latest gym software trends and advancements. Be sure to check in with a gym management software representative about more possibilities with an efficient scheduling software system that meets your members' expectations.

BIO

Stephen Wilson is the manager of marketing at ASF Payment Solutions. As a veteran of marketing communications, he has served as director of creative services at an advertising and public relations agency focusing on branding and strategic communications. Wilson has worked in a wide variety of industries and concentrated on health and wellness for a number of years. His work on national marketing and advertising campaigns has earned him accreditations and awards. ASF is the innovator in payment processing and gym management software including EFT, credit cards, point of sale and scheduling. Visit http://www.asfpaymentsolutions.com for more information on its products and services. 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ladies-gym-tablet-ts-770.jpg
How to Improve Health Club's Sales Performance Using the MAD Process
May 18, 2017
man-gym-computer-ts-770.jpg
6 Tips for Choosing the Right Management Software for Your Club
May 18, 2017
LMI-april-770.jpg
An Effective Retention Plan Starts with Group Exercise
Apr 20, 2017
EZ-april-770.jpg
To Build Retention, Build a Community at Your Health Club
Apr 20, 2017