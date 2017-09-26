CONTENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Genavix

During the last nine years, we have seen the fight over healthcare reform, the enactment of the Affordable Care Act of 2010 (ACA), the subsequent rollout of the ACA and the most recent attempts to repeal and replace it. The only constant during the last nine years has been the importance of preventative care and the agreement on both sides of the political aisle that we continue to invest in this space. The American Healthcare Act of 2017 left preventative care unchanged and increased incentives to an employee’s tax-free contributions to their health savings accounts (HSAs) to $6,550 for individuals and $13,100 for families, representing a sizable increase over the ACA values. The only way we will ultimately succeed in the reduction of healthcare costs is if obesity and other lifestyle-related diseases decline. The American population has increasingly become more obese since 1960, and this trend continues to move in the wrong direction.

Our industry, in combination with employers, providers, brokers and insurance carriers, can offer new products and viable solutions to help turn our nation’s obesity epidemic around. We live in a country that predominately offers employer-based insurance. Healthcare reform offers employers options to incentivize their employees to improve their health. Employers are demanding outcome-based wellness solutions that offer certified and measurable results from brokers and insurance providers to establish meaningful wellness offerings. In turn, employers are willing to offer their employees significant incentives to improve lifestyle and personal health. Our industry is the natural place to offer these services; however, to do so, we need to fundamentally change our product offerings and coexist with our membership-based business.

Smart health club operators are investing in developing a preventative care practice for the fitness industry, an option that employers, brokers, and health insurance providers can contract with and leverage. The future of our industry, as it relates to integrating with healthcare or receiving insurance reimbursements, is in our ability to properly staff a wellness practice and deploy a robust technology platform for early detection and remediation of poor health risk factors. Once risk factors are identified, it is important to focus well beyond just fitness and address other factors that impact health, such as nutrition, stress management and behavior modification. Preventative care, not wellness, is the future of our industry since it is the only way we will penetrate beyond the 18 percent of our population we serve today.

