Offering a variety of programming options is essential to the success of health clubs these days. More programs allow you to reach more people, more demographics and accommodate more goals. This makes you a true one-stop shop for physical activity for all. But when you examine your group fitness schedules, what percentage is dedicated to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes versus steady state training (SST) classes?

Perhaps you do offer a good amount of steady state programming, such as barre, yoga and water aerobics. However, those classes might be perceived as specialty classes and would not be considered an option for your hardcore HIIT folks. SST can become just as popular as the HIIT classes on your schedule with the right format and positioning.

For example, PJ Stahl, who owns Lock Box Fitness and Performance Center, sought to create a non-intimidating SST program to offer at his facility. This was the beginning of his program, which he calls PROJECT STEEL. It would later become the most popular class at his facility.

“I have been working on the development of PROJECT STEEL for over three years," Stahl said. "It was very important to me to have a program that was multifaceted and had scientific evidence to prove the purpose of every section of the workout and every exercise within each module. The purpose was clear to me: Create something science-based that wasn’t boring and would motivate people to keep moving for over 45 minutes to get results.

I introduced PROJECT STEEL at my gym, Lock Box Fitness and Performance Center, approximately one year ago," Stahl continued. "The class was a hit from the start and quickly became our highest-attended class at Lock Box. We are now sold out and have a waiting list for most PROJECT STEEL classes. The members are saying they love the variety of exercises, intensity variations for all levels and the fast body-shredding results that they are getting.”

PROJECT STEEL is a licensed program; however, it serves as a prime example that SST is something that your members want and need—they just might not know it yet. Implementing SST classes whose elements can stand next to your popular high-intensity boot camps and specialty low-intensity classes (such as yoga, barre and aqua) will inspire your HIIT-loving members to shift gears with ease.

Elisabeth Fouts is a PowerWave Master Trainer and an ACE certified group fitness Instructor. In addition, Fouts holds a bachelor's in exercise science and has more than 12 years of experience in the fitness industry from personal training to regional-level fitness management. She is also the author of numerous articles on personal training and group fitness programming and currently serves as the education coordinator and primary content contributor for Power Systems. Power Systems has teamed with Stahl and PROJECT STEEL as well as The Axle Workout to provide health club facilities with a low-intensity steady state programming option to appeal to beginners, HIIT lovers and everyone in between.