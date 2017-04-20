To Build Retention, Build a Community at Your Health Club

CONTENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: EZFacility

When an individual enters your facility, they bring with them a persona yet to be known. As you engage and learn about this individual, you are able to better understand their unique personality. Their identity transforms from newcomer to member and then to loyal client. This process can be akin to the act of befriending someone. And while the strategy to building member retention can be addressed via one-on-one engagements, community involvement can make a more lucrative and inclusive impact.

Choosing to build a community in your business allows for trust and empathy and a comfortable flow of communication to grow. According to a study from the Virginia Affective Neuroscience Laboratory, the brain is inherently prone to empathize and make human connections. Keeping this in mind, your business can build client retention by creating a group environment and greater sense of belonging. The following list offers four strategies for building member retention from a community perspective.

1. Post shout-outs on social media. Share moments online that are simple but effective—ones which form a growing point for your business in client relationships. For example, a photo of a client and their trainer with a description on their first meeting and how far they have come can do a lot in showcasing how your staff, and ultimately your business, cares about clients. Studies have shown that openly sharing stories on social media about a product can produce a bigger impact than direct messages about a product. The more clients are involved in the story, the bigger the impact. Spotlight spontaneous positive acts. Cater toward human interest with your social media posts, and you will develop trust between staff and clients.

2. Display records and notes of appreciation. In addition to record walls, appreciation boards allow clients to feel immersed within your business. This kind of effective communication is key to fostering community involvement. There should also be recognition for actions beyond competition. Emphasize that achievements can apply to the little things in life. If a few clients help staff members with a situation, or vice versa, sharing the moment online exemplifies that no social barriers exist in your facility.

3. Develop a customer relationship management system. Develop a customer relationship management (CRM) system in which you can create detailed and customized profiles to track and monitor individual client data. The more data you can record in a well-organized manner, the easier it will be to strengthen client relationships on both a larger and individual level. For example, if many clients are taking cycling classes, you may want to offer creative varieties of cycling classes or feature an event based around one of the classes. Additionally, you can create individual offers to clients who reach a certain milestone in their cycling classes.

4. Reward long-term members. Relationships that extend beyond your facility's physical walls can have a positive influence for your business. Synonymous to a circle of friends, stronger interactions and connections make it difficult for people to want to leave—because they feel a part of something. Remember to reward long-term members with personalized incentives. Developing incentives for loyal clients also gives the entire community a goal to work toward, in addition to showing them they are appreciated. The manner of these incentives can be anything that works within your business—a free class, discounted membership and more. It’s completely up to you on what fits the identity of your business.

BIO

Claire Scro serves as the marketing specialist at EZFacility where she is responsible for content creation and strategy for continued business development. With a background in journalism and technology, she brings with her a passion for editorial consistency and engaging content, which she aptly applies to providing resources to better enhance EZFacility clients’ business efforts. Scro holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Stony Brook University.