The changes in the American healthcare system mandate the prescription of wellness programs to patients by healthcare providers. The Affordable Care Act has created financial incentives (i.e., pay-for-performance) for physicians to reduce treatment cost and to improve health outcomes. Therefore, doctors who treat chronic health problems are increasingly prescribing exercise and nutrition instead of medicines for their patients.

All the while, wellness has become one of the fastest-growing global trends as consumers worldwide seek to ensure healthier lives for as long as possible—particularly as average life spans continue to rise. There’s an ever-growing connectivity in the minds of consumers between the various aspects of their lives to their health. Sleep is linked to cognitive abilities, productivity and safety. Food is linked to aging, healthy guts and prevention of disease. Fitness is linked to beauty, mental agility and stress management.

Elements of Success

The average physician sees 25 to 30 patients every day. In half of these visits, the physician recommends diet and exercise advice without any real instruction or referrals due to the lack of time and tools. If cultivated well, that’s 12 to 15 times per day (60 to 75 patients per week) that a physician could refer patients to your club(s). If you only capture 10 percent of those candidates, then that’s 20 to 30 new prospective members per month from just one physician partner.

To be effective, you will need to show your local physician three key components before they will refer patients to you: wellness programs, health coaching and a digital health portal. These components will bridge health clubs with local physicians.

Sound simple? Well, it actually is, if you have the right partners and solutions.

Wellness Programs: These must be proven effective, condition-specific and applicable to their patients' needs.

Health Coaching: Health coaching is essential for success. The heightened sense of accountability by individuals translates to greater compliance to the prescribed actions and more effective outcomes.

Digital Health Portal: The digital health portal allows for scale and secure portability of all health data (HIPAA compliant), with required functionality to guide, educate and track progress and outcomes—while being able to interact with trainers, health coaches and health professionals.

Four tips for success:

Dedicate at least one staff member to ensure success. Choose a partner(s) that provides the stated key. Choose a partner that can create a focused program that's delivered outside of prime club hours. Choose partners that are compliant.

BIO

Hooman Fakki is co-founder and CEO of H2 Wellness, a digital health and fitness company with more than 10 years of experience deploying digital solutions to help manage end-user health goals and interactions, while delivering on the key business objectives of the host client. H2 has worked with some of the leading companies in healthcare, corporate wellness, nutrition and fitness. H2 is focused on providing better health and wellness through technology and has emerged as a leader in behavioral science-based engagement with more than 5 million aggregate users in 15 countries. For more information, visit www.h2wellness.com or contact [email protected].

MedPro Wellness is a results-focused wellness company that provides comprehensive fitness and nutrition programs geared toward medically based results. Its programs and supporting coaches allow health clubs to implement a turnkey service that appeals to the medical community and their patients. For more information, visit www.medprowellness.com or contact [email protected].