As an industry, we understand that member recruitment and retention are keys to success. With research showing that 50 percent of new gym members will drop out of a fitness routine within six months, the challenge of retention and recruitment becomes even harder1, putting huge pressure on owners and operators.

So how can we support our members to change their mindset from feeling like they “have to” work out to “want to” work out? We know that group exercise classes encourage regular workouts for members who may not enjoy training on their own or who want to combine it with other forms of exercise. The challenge is engaging members in group exercise and motivating them to keep coming back.

Have you ever wondered what the secret ingredient is that causes certain group exercise classes to be fully booked with members returning for more week after week? Perhaps the class incorporates the latest fitness trend, has the best music or gets unparalleled physical results.

Although all of these factors contribute to member engagement within classes, our research shows that often it is the coaching skills and personality of the instructors that keep them coming back for more. We have all been to classes that just didn't meet the mark or chosen classes we normally wouldn't go to because we know our favorite instructor will be teaching. But why is this?

Many assume that the “no-pain, no-gain” approach to working out gets better physical results and leads to members coming back for more. But, in fact, the opposite appears to be true. A recent study2 found that instructors who use a “motivationally adaptive” communication style are more successful in helping retain participants. Compared with instructors who use a "no-pain, no-gain" teaching style, the motivationally adaptive communication style encourages participants by making them feel supported, cared for, respected and confident. This approach allows members to develop a personal connection with their instructor and helps support a mental change to enable them to “want to” work out versus “having to.”

In addition to the physical and mental wellbeing attributed to exercise, if your instructors are encouraging class members in this manner, research shows they are much more likely to return, fall in love with fitness and become a long-term member of your club.

Keep in mind that joining a group fitness class can be really daunting for new and existing members. If member retention is important to you, the key things to remember to get more people to want to work out are to motivate your team and your members.

