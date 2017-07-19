CONTENT BROUGHT TO YOU BY: Les Mills

Successful club owners and operators are onto something–they evolve their facility and membership offerings to meet industry trends and consumer demands. Regardless of location or size, it’s crucial to offer high-intensity interval training (HIIT) in your facility. HIIT is more than just a trend–it’s here to stay.

These are the top four reasons operators should carefully consider a HIIT solution:

1. Results equal retention, and HIIT equals results.

It is a known industry fact that members leave when they don’t see the results they were hoping to achieve at their facility. And it is not just new members who are leaving, but also those who are already fit and may have plateaued in their exercise routine. However, all members are motivated when they see results. They will come back more often and are less likely to leave your facility to try something else.

Latest research demonstrates that the secret to ultimate fitness is intensity, not volume.

Getting members to introduce 20 percent of HIIT in their regular training, or two 30-minute HIIT workouts, is proven to be transformational.

Two studies led by Penn State University have proven the power of HIIT and the transformative results that can be achieved. These studies proved HIIT to be effective in reducing body fat mass, blood pressure, total cholesterol and triglyceride concentrate while enhancing cardiovascular fitness, lean body mass, glucose tolerance and strength.

Therefore the quickest way to drive results is through an effective HIIT program, and these results will lead to retention.

2. HIIT is a growing consumer trend.

HIIT isn’t new, but it’s showing no signs of slowing in popularity. With the ever-increasing pressure of time management, clients are more demanding of their exercise programs than ever. Being able to offer short, 30-minute HIIT classes also allows facilities to make the most of their peak slots within these spaces.

Additionally, in a recent PLOS ONE study, 92 percent of people said they actually preferred a HIIT workout to their moderate intensity exercise.

3. Competition is always on the rise.

There is a continuation of aggressive and growing competition, from low-budget facilities to specialty and boutique clubs. Their HIIT offerings are taking a bigger market share and putting your own market share at risk. Traditional gyms have had to redefine their position in the market from a budgetary standpoint.

Operators must ask themselves: How am I inspiring and motivating my members in the same way the boutiques are?

4. HIIT is a Millennial magnet.

Retaining and attracting Millennials members (ages 18 to 34) is key. Everyone has heard about Millennials, but why is this so important? Andwhat do they want?

The Millennials are the target market, despite all the commentary around "Baby Boomers," who are a tougher market to reach and less likely to consider gym-type activities. Operators will benefit by re-engineering their overall value proposition, sales and marketing initiatives toward younger clients.

But the reality is Millennials are moving away from typical multi-purpose fitness centers and migrating to other forms of activities, such as outdoor bootcamps, low-budget gyms, micro-gyms, CrossFit, and personal trainer-oriented studios.

Boutique gyms, in particular, are very popular with Millennials, even if the cost of a class at one of these facilities is much more expensive than in multi-purpose ones. Despite their high cost, small boutique gyms that specialize in a single activity are now the second-most popular venue for indoor fitness classes set to music, indoor group training and working with a personal trainer.

Micro-gyms and boutique gyms offer the two things Millennials crave above all: an authentic experience and the possibility of being with like-minded people.

The need for a world-class HIIT solution is undeniable. By reinvigorating one's HIIT offerings, along with other high-quality programs, facility operators can bolster their membership value and create greater market appeal. With the right class schedule and approach,operators can make HIIT a massive success and grow profitability by getting more people moving more often.

BIO

Brian Gagne, chief executive officer of Les Mills United States, has more than 20 years of health and fitness experience. He previously served as chief operations officer for Health Fitness Corp., where he provided leadership for the delivery of health and fitness management services for one in five U.S. Fortune 100 companies. Gagne holds a bachelor of science in kinesiology and a master of science in exercise physiology.​

