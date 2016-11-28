Report: Studio Owners Earn Less Than $300,000 in Annual Revenue

Studio operators in the United States earn an average annual revenue of $295,325, according to the second annual financial research study by the Association of Fitness Studios (AFS), Oakland, California.

The "2016 Fitness Studio Operating & Financial Benchmarking Report," which was based on surveys of American studio owners conducted by ClubIntel for AFS, also found that the average retention rate for studios is 14 percent, the average annual spend on equipment is $9,489 and trainers are paid an average of $38.74 per hour.

​“We’re starting to develop data that we can compare year-to-year to see trends as they develop,” said Josh Leve, AFS founder and CEO. “The information contained in this report can be used by studios, aspiring studio owners, and industry suppliers. We’re proud to present it to the fitness industry.”

Also part of the release of this 70-page report is AFS' new video series "The Latest Studio Research and How to Apply It," which includes six 10-minute segments on everything a current or aspiring owner needs to know. The series is presented by AFS advisory council member Stephen Tharrett, who is a partner in ClubIntel.

The full report is available free of charge to AFS Premier members, sponsors and associate members. An abbreviated version is free of charge for all AFS Basic members. For non-members, the full report is available for $149.