Police Investigate Death of CorePower Yoga Founder Trevor Tice

Trevor Tice, founder of CorePower Yoga, was found dead Monday in his San Diego home, CorePower Yoga confirmed to Club Industry. Police are investigating the death as "suspicious" until an autopsy expected to be complete in 24 hours determines the cause of death, according to a CBS News report.

Police were called to Tice's home on a welfare check after a friend said Tice had not responded to texts or phone calls.

Tice, 48, founded CorePower Yoga in Denver in 2002. The company has grown to 160 locations through franchising. Tice stepped down as CEO in April 2014, and Eric Kufel became CEO, according to company spokesperson Christine Turner. Since then, Tice had been an active member of the company's board of directors.

Turner released this statement from the company: "We are deeply saddened to confirm that our CorePower Yoga founder, Trevor Tice, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. No further details are available about the cause of death. Our CorePower Yoga community and executive team will not be providing media comment. Our community is grieving this tragic loss and honoring Trevor’s tremendous legacy."

The company's Facebook page included this post: "CorePower Yoga is a manifestation of the best Trevor brought to the world: boundless energy, an electric smile, an immutable desire to improve. Trevor contributed more to the world than most dare to dream -- and we will forever live in a more joyful, more peaceful, and fundamentally better place because Trevor Tice was part of it."