Music Mogul Russell Simmons Opens Yoga Wellness Center

Russell Simmons, founder of record label Def Jam Recordings, clothing company Phat Farm and online comedy network All Def Digital, opened Tantris, a yoga and lifestyle brand, on Friday, according to an announcement from the company. The facility, which is in West Hollywood, California, and opened on Friday, also is a retail space. The facility will sell the newly launched Tantris performance and athleisure apparel line, which was created as part of an exclusive partnership with New York-based activewear company The Moret Group.

Simmons, who has done yoga for 20 years, spent five years creating the brand, according to the release.

The two-story, 8,000-square-foot location offers hot yoga classes, a blow dry bar, workshops and a retail area on the first floor carrying the Tantris apparel line, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty products and other yoga and lifestyle products. The studio will offer ongoing events hosted by Tantris as well as a yoga teacher training planned for spring 2017.

"As an activist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and vegan, yoga and meditation have changed my life in so many ways," Simmons said in the release. "I wanted to open a space where I can share what is a part of me and what has inspired me for the past two decades. The goal is to create an educational environment for the wellness community, as well as attract and influence a new audience to pursue a more conscious lifestyle. Tantris, the studio and apparel line, is just the start of a mindful movement. I'm excited to offer a destination to find clarity, relax the mind and body, and escape the daily stressors and personal challenges we all face."