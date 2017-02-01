Menu
Sarah Robb O39Hagan left Equinox in February 2016 to write a book and start up a content platform

Sarah Robb O'Hagan left Equinox in February 2016 to write a book and start up a content platform.

News>Commercial Clubs

Flywheel Sports Lures Former Equinox President Sarah Robb O’Hagan to CEO Role

Former Equinox President Sarah Robb O'Hagan will now head Flywheel Sports, a competitor of Equinox's SoulCycle brand. 

Flywheel Sports Inc., New York, has appointed Sarah Robb O’Hagan as chief executive officer, effective Wednesday, Flywheel announced.

Previously, O'Hagan had been president of Equinox, New York, where she started in August 2012. In February 2016, she left Equinox, which owns Flywheel's competitor SoulCycle, to start EXTREMEYOU, a start-up content platform with inspirational and educational articles for "extremers." She also wrote a book, "EXTREMEYOU," which is about over-achievers from all walks of life. Her EXTREMEYOU website says the book will be available in April.

Prior to joining Equinox, O'Hagan had served as global president of Gatorade, where she led the business through a major repositioning and business turnaround. She has also held leadership positions at both Nike and Virgin Atlantic Airways.

As CEO of Flywheel Sports, she plans to transform the business into an omni-channel lifestyle brand through the enrichment of program content, enhanced services and the strengthening of its technology platform, according to the announcement.

The announcement called O'Hagan "a high-energy combination of disruptive business leader, fitness fanatic, passionate author, and cheerleading mom."

O'Hagan said in the announcement: "I'm so fired up to be joining the Flywheel team. I feel like this great business is the opportunity towards which my entire career has been building. Having spent the last few years writing a book about what it takes to exploit your own potential, it was amazing for this role to present itself at the exact moment that I knew where I needed to be. Flywheel has an awesome team delivering an indoor cycling experience that has all manner of potential to stretch into additional offerings. We have an incredible growing community of passionate riders and barre participants that come into our studios every day wanting to push themselves to the next level. I can't wait to help them get there with even more innovative offerings that meet their fitness needs.”  

Flywheel Sports has 40 boutique studios in the United States. It is private equity backed with more than 1,200 employees, according to the announcement. Flywheel launched its flagship studio in the Flatiron district of New York in 2010. In her new role, O'Hagan will be based out of the company’s headquarters in the Flatiron district. Flywheel also created FlyBarre, which now has 22 locations alongside Flywheel studios.

"I am thrilled to have Sarah join us to provide the vision and leadership to enable the brand to realize its great potential," Lew Frankfort, executive chairman of Flywheel Sports and chairman emeritus of Coach Inc., said in the announcement. "Her experiences leading innovation and transformation as an executive in the airline, sports and fitness industries as well as her clear personal passion for our mission to help people achieve their physical potential makes her the perfect match for this opportunity. I am delighted to partner with Sarah in the next chapter of our journey."

Flywheel Sports Co-founder Ruth Zukerman, who is actively involved with the company as creative director, said, "I am so excited to welcome Sarah to Flywheel. Her energy and passion for our team and our riders are just the right recipe to help us take our business to the next level."

Ed Kinnaly had served as president and CEO of Flywheel until August 2016 when he left the company. He was appointed to the position in January 2015.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Norm Cates is a former health club owner cofounder of IHRSA and an advocate for the health club industry through his work publishing the monthly tabloid Club Insider Photo courtesy Club Insider
Norm Cates to Receive Club Industry's 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award
Apr 17, 2017
Not only did health club member numbers increase in 2016 but so did the number of consumers which includes visitors In 2016 66 million consumers used a health club an alltime high according to IHRSA Photo by Thinkstock
IHRSA Reports 57 Million Health Club Members, $27.6 Billion in Industry Revenue in 2016
Apr 14, 2017
ClubCorp CEO Eric Affeldt plans to retire as soon as the company identifies a replacement the company announced The announcement noted a possible internal candidate but also the desire to look at external candidates Photo courtesy ClubCorp
ClubCorp Says No to Sale, CEO to Retire, Q1 Revenue of $221.3 Million
Apr 12, 2017
Abeku Wilson a former trainer with Equinox shot the manager and the fitness manager at an Equinox gym in Coral Gables Florida before turning his gun on himself on Saturday The manager later died at the hospital Photo taken from Abeku Wilson39s Facebook page
Fired Equinox Trainer Kills General Manager, Injures Another Employee
Apr 09, 2017