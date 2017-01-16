Menu
Club Pilates was one of three new fitness franchise companies on this year's Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list. (Photo courtesy Club Pilates.)

Fitness Franchisors Make Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500 List

Seventeen fitness franchise companies made the 2017 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list, which was released this month.

Seventeen fitness franchise companies made Entrepreneur magazine's 2017 Franchise 500 list, which was released this month. The list includes franchises of any kind.

Anytime Fitness, Hastings, Minnesota, was the highest ranking fitness franchise on the list, coming in at No. 14 compared to its ranking of No. 10 last year.

Two fitness franchises had big jumps on this year's list compared to last year's list. Orangetheory Fitness, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, moved to No. 19 on this year's list after being ranked No. 255 on last year's list. iLoveKickboxing.com jumped from No. 388 last year to No. 196 this year.

Three fitness franchisors are new to this year's list: Workout Anytime 24/7 (No. 294), Club Pilates (No. 361) and Title Boxing Club (No. 363).

Fitness franchise companies that were on last year's list but are missing from this year's list are Gold's Gym, i9 Sports, CKO Kickboxing, Brickhouse Cardio Club, The Exercise Coach and Pro Martial Arts Franchise Corp.

The fitness franchise companies that made the 2017 list are:

No. 14: Anytime Fitness

No. 19: Orangetheory Fitness

No. 32: Planet Fitness

No. 81: Jazzercise

No. 88: Crunch Franchise

No. 119: Retro Fitness

No. 121: 9Round

No. 125: Snap Fitness

No. 183: Pure Barre

No. 196: iLoveKickboxing.com

No. 251: My Gym Children’s Fitness Center

No. 285: The Little Gym

No. 290: UFC Gym

No. 294: Workout Anytime 24/7

No. 361: Club Pilates

No. 363: Title Boxing Club

No. 391: Parisi Speed School

This is the 38th year for the Entrepreneur list, which is created based on a variety of data, including data from each company's 2016 Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD). This year, 988 companies submitted their FDDs. Only companies with 10 units open as of July 2016, with at least one franchise in the United States or Canada, and which were not in bankruptcy could be considered for the list. The Entrepreneur staff then scored each company based on 150 data points. The scores determined the rankings.

