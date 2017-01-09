Fitness Formula Clubs Opens 10th Facility in the Chicago Area

Fitness Formula Clubs, Chicago, opened its 10th location on Jan. 3, according to an announcement from the company.

The 66,000-square-foot, free-standing FFC Park Ridge facility in downtown Park Ridge, Illinois, is near train, bus and subway commuter transportation centers—including 500 feet from the Metra train stop in downtown Park Ridge.

The facility will complement the district’s lifestyle and combine innovative fitness offerings and energizing social spaces in an ultra-modern, community-building atmosphere, according to the company's announcement.

The club offers four specially constructed studios, including dedicated spaces for signature group strength, cardio and dance classes, mind-body yoga (both heated and non-heated) and Pilates mat classes, an FFC Spin Theater and a studio for Pilates apparatus training. A Performance Training Center utilizing MYZONE heart rate monitors will provide a high intensity and metabolic conditioning option for groups ranging from eight to 18 participants. For water enthusiasts, the six-lane indoor lap pool will offer swimming programs, endurance training and aqua aerobics. An outdoor recreational pool will provide a sun deck with lounge chairs, fire-pit and a splash bar for socializing and special events. The full-size basketball court converts to volleyball or multiple pickleball courts.

Also available to members are onsite physical therapy, full-service spa treatments, fully equipped locker rooms, Kids’ Club center with supervised children’s activities, and a retail sports shop. Members will be able to pick up pre- or post-workout food at FFC’s own local'84 café. The cafe offers a variety of in-house organic wraps and salads, and all-natural, no sugar-added smoothies.

The club grounds will include a community service bike repair station and complimentary weather-protected parking.

“This facility is uniquely designed with the member experience in mind,” Gale Landers, FFC founder and CEO, said in the release. “Our commitment is to meet the health, fitness and wellness needs of the surrounding communities while delivering a consistent overwhelming value proposition at an ultra-convenient location for anyone seeking a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Fitness Formula Clubs provides corporate wellness programs, health insurance reimbursable nutrition therapy services, signature group fitness programs, spa treatment services, individual and group training, physical therapy and medically based rehabilitation programs. The company also manages a number of corporate fitness centers for Chicago office buildings.