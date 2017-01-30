Menu
Trevor Tice’s blood-alcohol content at his time of death was .20, more than twice the legal limit of .08, according to the New York Daily News. (Photo courtesy CorePower Yoga.)
Drunken Falls Killed Yoga Mogul Trevor Tice, Investigators Confirm

A San Diego County medical examiner concluded Trevor Tice’s blunt-force head trauma was the result of repeated falls while under the influence of alcohol and a mix of anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications.

A series of severe, drunken falls killed CorePower Yoga founder Trevor Tice, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed last week.

Tice, 48, was found dead inside his San Diego home on Dec. 12 with blunt-force head trauma. Police investigators found blood spilled across floors, walls and furniture, according to a Denver Post report, leaving them suspicious about his cause of death. However, police ruled out foul play last month, and county medical examiner Dr. Steven Campman since concluded that the head trauma was the result of repeated falls while under the influence of alcohol and a mix of anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medications. The coroner also noted that Tice had liver disease. 

“[Tice likely] fell and struck his head on more than one occasion, apparently while intoxicated with alcohol, resting on the beds and sofa until he fell or collapsed again,” Campman said, according to the Post. “His immediate cause of death was his head injuries. His liver disease could reasonably have contributed to a decreased ability to coagulate blood, and to increased bleeding from his injuries and alone could have resulted in death.”

Tice’s blood-alcohol content at his time of death was .20, more than twice the legal limit of .08, according to the New York Daily News.

Tice was last seen on Dec. 9 arguing with a neighbor outside his Sunset Cliffs home, the Post reported. The same neighbor told police that Tice had been taxied home by an Uber and fell into an ornamental palm tree in his front lawn. On Dec. 12, a friend checked on Tice after he was unable to be reached by phone.

Tice resigned as CorePower’s CEO in April 2014. Until his death, he remained involved as a member of the company’s board of directors.

