acac Fitness & Wellness will add its Physician Referred Exercise Program into the recently purchased Healthtrax club in Johns Hopkins Health Care and Wellness Center. (Photo courtesy acac Fitness & Wellness.)

acac Fitness & Wellness Center Adds Fourth Club in Maryland

acac Fitness & Wellness has purchased its fourth club in Maryland in less than two years with the acquisition of a former Healthtrax club inside Johns Hopkins Health Care and Wellness Center. 

acac Fitness & Wellness, Charlottesville, Virginia, has acquired a Healthtrax club inside the Johns Hopkins Health Care and Wellness Center in Germantown, Maryland, for an undisclosed amount, according to an announcement from acac.

The club is the fourth location in Maryland for acac. The club company began operating in Maryland in 2015 when it took over two Maryland Athletic Club locations in Timonium and Hunt Valley. In June, acac opened a third location in Green Spring.

"We are thrilled to become part of the Johns Hopkins Health Care and Wellness Center," acac owner Phil Wendel said in a release from the company. "The center is an exciting concept in total health for individuals and families. It is a one-stop shop for health with traditional medical services, community health education, physical/occupational health services and a full-service fitness center all under one roof."

In addition to the indoor aquatics, racquetball, basketball, childcare, cardio area, strength area and group exercise that the Germantown club already offers, acac will offer wellness programs in partnership with Suburban Hospital. acac also will feature its Physician Referred Exercise Program in the club.

acac ranked No. 21 on Club Industry's Top 100 Clubs list for 2016 with 2015 revenue of $57.97 million. 

