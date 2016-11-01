Menu
The field of nutrigenomics is exploding and incorporating DNAbased nutrition and exercise programs could help health club operators differentiate their clubs and improve retention Photo by Thinkstock

The field of nutrigenomics is exploding, and incorporating DNA-based nutrition and exercise programs could help health club operators differentiate their clubs and improve retention. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

TRENDS>Nutrition/Weight Loss

Offering DNA-Based Nutrition Programs May Be the Retention Tool of the Future

A new study offers food for thought for the health club industry as clubs work to help members and stay competitive with nutritional programming based on DNA.

A new study may explain why diets such as Paleo, Atkins and others work wonders for some people and fail miserably for others.

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers in Israel studied the blood-sugar response of 800 pre-diabetic individuals and found that blood sugar levels after a meal varied greatly, even when the meals were identical. The researchers said that these differences are due to the trillions of bacteria that exist in the gut, which vary greatly from person to pe

Register to view the full article

Club Industry Freemium Content

This content is FREE to access as a registered user on ClubIndustry.com.


Why register for Clubindustry.com? It’s simple and free and here is a sample of what you get:
• The latest breaking news on club operators, manufacturers and vendors, including mergers and acquisitions and financial reports
• Insights from Club Industry editors
• Advice from industry experts on how to improve your business

Become a member for free

Already a member? .

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Building a relationship with a registered dietitian can benefit your club even if you do not bring the dietitian on staff Photo by Thinkstock
The Financial Case for Embracing Registered Dietitians in the Fitness Industry
Nov 24, 2014
Brent and Cassie Gallagher coowners of West U Fit in Houston have hosted dinners at their facility partnering with local farmers and restaurants to share healthy food options with their members Photos in the collage by Patricia Homesley The Whimsical Tree Photography
Health Club Operators Need to Re-evaluate Their Nutrition Strategies
Feb 09, 2015
Various mobile apps allow clients to tracktheir food intake which can help with weight loss Image from My Fitness Pal website
Trainers and Dietitians Use Food-Tracking Apps to Help Clients with Weight-Loss Efforts
Feb 24, 2015
You are doing more harm than good if you don39t help your clients address any sleep deprivation issues Photo by Thinkstock
Sleep and Nutrition Are Vital Elements of Wellness that the Fitness Industry Overlooks
Apr 11, 2016