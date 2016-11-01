Offering DNA-Based Nutrition Programs May Be the Retention Tool of the Future

A new study may explain why diets such as Paleo, Atkins and others work wonders for some people and fail miserably for others.

Weizmann Institute of Science researchers in Israel studied the blood-sugar response of 800 pre-diabetic individuals and found that blood sugar levels after a meal varied greatly, even when the meals were identical. The researchers said that these differences are due to the trillions of bacteria that exist in the gut, which vary greatly from person to pe