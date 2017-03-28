Shreveport YMCA Opens; University, YMCA Explore Alternative Funding Options; City Waives Y's Permitting Fees

The YMCA of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport, Louisiana, opened its new BHP Billiton YMCA on March 25 and closed its Carroll Street location in the Broadmoor neighborhood, according to The Shreveport Times. The new $17.5 million BHP Billiton Y sits on about 150 acres along Cyde Fant Parkway and features an Olympic swimming pool, basketball courts, exercise and weight rooms, renovated baseball fields and a nature station with trails and a lake. The facility is named for Australian-based BHP Billiton, a mining, metals and petroleum company with interests in the Gulf of Mexico among other areas of the world. The company donated $8 million in cash and $2.7 million in land for the YMCA.

Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas, is in discussions with the Greater Wichita YMCA to build a 45,000-square-foot YMCA and a 15,000-square-foot wellness center on its Innovation Campus, according to KWCH12. Plans for the facility continue despite the university's Student Government Association voting down on March 8 a $7.75 per credit hour student fee increase to help fund the center. The university's president, Dr. John Bardo, noted in a letter to students that because the main opposition to the plan was the fee increase, the university would explore other funding options. The YMCA would design, build and maintain the facility and operate the fitness and day care center. The university would operate the medical and counseling areas.

The Treasure Valley YMCA is building an $18.5 million facility in south Meridian, Idaho, attached to Hillsdale Elementary. The city of Meridian is also building a park on that site, which will share the YMCA parking lot. The city council voted to waive the $104,200 permitting fee for the YMCA because of a $9 million excess collected in Meridian building services fees that typically goes to capital projects for parks and recreation, according to the Meridian Press. The Y will still pay permitting fees, impact fees and fees to independent contractors.

The Family YMCA in Watertown, New York, opened a fourth location, the Sackets Harbor YMCA, in a building listed on the National Register of Historic Places because of its history as part of Fort Pike. From 1993 to 2005, the facility operated as Madison Barracks Health Club. The building had been vacant until three years ago when the YMCA began renovations on the 12,600-square-foot space, according to the Watertown Daily Times. The building's three floors are filled with treadmills, weightlifting machines, a basketball court, a running track, locker rooms, a space for group exercise, and a play room for children.

The Wilmington Family YMCA in Wilmington, North Carolina, opened its new Midtown Y at Temple Baptist Activity Center on March 11 as it continues efforts to raise $9 million to rebuild its main facility damaged two years ago in a fire. For the renovations, the Y received $3 million in insurance money, $4.1 million from a capital campaign and $2 million in a donation from Oaz Nir, who lives in New York but grew up in Wilmington and has several family members employed at the YMCA. Due to Nir's donation, the facility will be renamed the Nir Family YMCA when it reopens, according to WilmingtonBiz.com.

In April, the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, plans to begin construction of a $2.5 million addition that will include kindergarten classrooms and a fitness area to its Mukwonago facility, which opened in 2012. It also plans a remodel of its Tri County YMCA in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Greater Burlington YMCA in Burlington, Vermont, is closing its satellite location in Winooski, Vermont, in June to help it raise the $4 million more that it needs to meet its $22 million fundraising goal to build a new Y one block from its current home in downtown Burlington, according to Seven Days. Officials envision building a 60,000-square-foot, two-story structure—10,000 square feet larger than the current Y.

The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, plans a total renovation this summer of the men's and women's locker rooms at its Sunbury YMCA branch. The Y has already raise $500,000 of the project's $700,000 cost. The branch already sports a new lobby, signage, exterior walls and fencing from a remodel done in 2016, according to The Daily Item.

