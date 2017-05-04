Property Briefs: $17.5 Million YMCA to Open in Shreveport; Life Time Expands to Folsom

Club Industry's property briefs features recent notable openings, real estate transactions and renovations in the health club industry. Do you have news to share with us? Send your news, tips or story ideas to [email protected]. You can also connect with us on Facebook, on Twitter @clubindustry and on LinkedIn.

After a decade of development, a new $17.5 million YMCA is slated to open on Jan. 21 in Shreveport, Louisiana, according to the Shreveport Times. The East Preston Avenue facility will offer an Olympic-style swimming pool, basketball courts, baseball fields, nature trails and several exercise equipment rooms. The pool will feature an “evacuator” system, the Times said, that will remove chloramines from the surface of the water. Chloramines can cause red eyes, coughing and congestion. The facility will be part of the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana network.

YMCA of the Inland Northwest will open a South Hill branch by mid-December, according to a report by Spokesman.com. The 17,000-square-foot facility will be located at the former site of a Gold’s Gym owned by Dave and Alethea McCann in Spokane, Washington. The space will offer strength and cardio equipment, a large group fitness studio and a Livestrong program for cancer survivors. The Y also plans to add $250,000 of additional equipment to the space. In a unique arrangement, displaced Gold’s Gym members can immediately begin using any of the local Y facilities, according to KLXY.

A 300,000-square-foot Life Time Athletic club is slated to open this spring in Folsom, California, according to the Folsom Telegraph. More than 3,000 local residents have already signed up for memberships at the club, the Telegraph reported. In addition to equipment rooms, the facility will offer indoor and outdoor swimming pools, eight tennis courts, yoga and Pilates studios, and a full spa. A new YMCA will be developed on North Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to the Daily Business Review. Two local attorneys helped negotiate a 50-year lease between the YMCA of South Florida and the city of Fort Lauderdale, paving the way for the area's first Y in 20 years. The planned, multi-story facility will offer basketball clinics, fitness studios, a youth center and senior programs, the Review said.

24 Hour Fitness opened a new club on Dec. 3 in the Firethorne area of Katy, Texas, according to a Yahoo report. The 37,000-square-foot club will offer group exercise areas, an indoor pool, exercise equipment rooms and The Turf Zone—a new fitness area featuring specialized equipment for athletes and non-athletes.

The Northwest Arkansas Mercy Family YMCA, Rogers, Arkansas, abruptly closed last week, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. Members were told the decision was made by the building’s owner, not the Y. Last month, the Y indicated it would soon undergo a change in management but would not have any immediate program changes, the Gazette reported. The building’s appraised value is estimated at $3.3 million.

The new 25,000-square-foot Palo Heights Recreation Center, Palos Heights, Illinois, held a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 26, according to TheRegionalNews.com. The facility came about after voters approved a $6.3 million bond to renovate the pre-existing site in November 2014.

The Wilmington Athletic Club, Wilmington, North Carolina, closed its doors last week after more than 15 years in operation, StarNewsOnline.com reported. The South 16th Street gym served 1,000 active members. Pending a city council vote, the 35,000-square-foot site may be demolished and turned into a parking lot for the nearby New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Powerhouse Gym at 42212 10th St. West, Lancaster, California, recently closed without notifying its clientele, according to a Valley Press report. Los Angeles County Superior Court documents indicate the gym’s owner, Todd Mapes, had been evicted by property owner Paul Zerounian for missing monthly rent payments of $6,500 since February. Mapes had operated the gym since 1987.