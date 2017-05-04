Menu
The area surrounding the planned YMCA facility is home to about 120000 veterans according to the Indy Star

The area surrounding the planned YMCA facility is home to about 120,000 veterans, according to the Indy Star.

News>Nonprofits

New Indianapolis YMCA to Offer Dedicated Veteran Services

The planned Pike OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA will dedicate a 5,000-square-foot space to specialty veteran services, such as physical therapy and job placement classes.

The YMCA of Greater Indianapolis will be the first of its kind to offer counseling and physical therapy to veterans when it opens its new Pike facility in 2018.

The planned 90,000-square-foot Pike OrthoIndy Foundation YMCA will be located in Indianapolis on 12 acres provided by the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township, according to the Y. The Y will dedicate 5,000 of the 90,000 square feet to specialty veteran services, according to a report by the Indy Star. The Richard Roudebush Veterans Administration Medical Center staff will oversee physical therapy, and Y staff will offer veteran-centric classes, including wellness coaching, nutrition classes, diabetes prevention, financial literacy, adaptive sports and job placement.

The surrounding area is home to approximately 120,000 veterans, 11,000 of which live within five miles of the Pike facility, according to the Y.

The facility is part of a longtime effort to develop three new Y sites across the city. In September, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and his family made a multi-million-dollar donation toward the project, which is expected to cost between $16 million and $17 million in total. It will include a gymnasium, swimming pool and workout spaces with cardio and strength-training equipment, the Star said. Fundraising for the facility is reportedly still underway.

OrthoIndy is an orthopedic services provider in Central Indiana that operates the OrthoIndy Hospital, the state’s first specialty orthopedic hospital. In March, OrthoIndy’s nonprofit organization, the OrthoIndy Foundation, gave $3 million to the Pike development project, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal.

“We think it’s a model that could be replicated across the country, and we anticipate that it will be, because it’s the right thing to do,” Eric Ellsworth, president of the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis, said in an interview with the Star.

Starting in January, the local Y will offer a 20 percent discount to all military members and their families, according to the Star. The organization also will hire its first director of veterans and military services in 2017.

TAGS: Government Medical
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Front Lines to Fitness: Military Veterans Come Home to the Health and Wellness Industry
Front Lines to Fitness: Military Veterans Come Home to the Health and Wellness Industry
Nov 08, 2016
crunch-logo-770.jpg
Mike Tyson Announces International Club; ClubCorp to Open Seattle Club; Crunch Fitness Acquires Five World Gym Clubs
Apr 26, 2017
Multipurpose
Tour the New Award-Winning YMCA in Pensacola
Apr 15, 2017
It is unclear how Yesenia Jimenez Linares drowned during her April 6 opening shift at the Lincoln County YMCA according to the Charlotte Observer but police do no suspect foul play Photo by Thinkstock
Lifeguard Drowns in Charlotte-Area YMCA Swimming Pool
Apr 12, 2017