It is unclear how Yesenia Jimenez Linares drowned during her April 6 opening shift at the Lincoln County YMCA, according to the Charlotte Observer, but police do no suspect foul play. (Photo by Thinkstock.)

Lifeguard Drowns in Charlotte-Area YMCA Swimming Pool

A 21-year-old lifeguard initially was reported missing by her co-workers when they couldn't find her after she was scheduled for the opening shift on April 6 at the Lincoln County YMCA. Police later found her body in the facility's swimming pool.

A 21-year-old lifeguard was found dead last week in a YMCA swimming pool outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Yesenia Jimenez Linares was pronounced dead April 6 at Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln, according to a report by the Charlotte Observer, after apparently drowning in the Lincoln County YMCA pool.

Linares was scheduled to work an opening shift that morning at the Y and, according to police, arrived at the facility at 5:10 a.m. Her co-workers became concerned when they couldn’t find Linares and discovered the pool area was still locked. Police responded to the Y on a missing person call and then found Linares unresponsive in the pool at 6:45 a.m.

It is unclear how Linares drowned, according to the Observer, but police do no suspect foul play.

The Y was closed for the day as police and grief counselors met with staff.

“Our Y family is heartbroken and fully focused on supporting the family, along with our entire branch staff and members,” spokeswoman Molly Thompson said in a public statement. “It’s hard for everyone, but we’re keeping the family at the center of everything. They are cared for, prayed for, comforted.”

Linares had worked at the Y since 2014, according to the Observer, and was particularly excited about her new role coaching children’s soccer.

The Y held a public prayer vigil for Linares on April 7, and her funeral was held April 10 in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

 A GoFundMe page in her name has raised more than $5,700 as of April 11.

