Idaho Voters Reject Bonds to Add Pools, Library to Local YMCA Project

Voters decided earlier this month the ongoing YMCA project in Meridian, Idaho, will not include the addition of a library branch and two swimming pools.

The $18.5 million Hill project is already underway and includes the 62,000-square-foot Treasure Valley YMCA and St. Luke’s wellness center, as well as Hillsdale Elementary School, according to The Meridian Press. (The Y and wellness center are expected to open next winter, while the elementary school opened this August.)

Two ballot bonds—the $12 million Meridian Library District and $20 million Western Ada Recreation District bond—would have allowed for the development of a 20,000-square-foot satellite library and an indoor aquatic center at the same location near the corner of Amity and Eagle roads. Neither received 66.7 percent of the vote, a state requirement for passing bonds, according to the Press.

The local Western Ada Recreation District would have owned the proposed pools, meaning community members who did not belong to the Y could have used them. District board member Colin Moss told the Press he felt some voters may have not understood this element of the proposal.

The YMCA is still fundraising the remaining $2 million of the estimated $18.5 million in development costs. This budget, the Press noted, does not include pool costs. However, Y representatives remain “open” to any potential partnerships that could guarantee aquatic offerings at the facility.

The rejection of the bonds will not alter the Y’s construction timeline, the Press reported.

Developers broke ground at the Y site Oct. 25. The facility is expected to have a gymnasium, and group exercise studios and to offer youth development services. Local Luke’s Health System will also oversee a designated space where members can access rehabilitation treatment and disease prevention services.