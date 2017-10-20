Youfit Health Clubs Expands with Seven Clubs in Florida and Phoenix Markets

Youfit Health Clubs, Deerfield, Florida, recently expanded its national footprint by seven clubs—five in Phoenix, one in North Lauderdale, Florida, and one in Largo, Florida.

Youfit acquired five Phoenix-area clubs from Phoenix-based Fitness Works, bringing Youfit's club count to 14 in south-central Arizona. Each location will feature YouKids childcare services, personal training and group-exercise classes. New amenities will include saunas, steam rooms and Olympic-sized swimming pools.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fitness Works members into the Youfit family,” Youfit CEO J.J. Creegan said in a media release. “These new facilities allow us to offer more convenient locations and even more amenities in the Phoenix area to help our members feel better and live better.”

The new Largo, Florida, location will open by the month's end at 1111 Missouri Ave. In the release, Creegan called it "one of the greatest Youfit Health Club locations we've ever opened."

“This new club offers our members more features and more space to make living better and healthier easier and more enjoyable than ever before," he said.

The club will feature a dedicated cycling room and YoufitCinema, a mini movie theater with cardio equipment.

The new North Lauderdale club, located at 7346 West Mcnab Rd., will also feature YoufitCinema and YouKids services. It brings Youfit's club count to over 30 in its home region of south Florida.

Youfit plans to continue the expansion of its clubs, which start at $10 memberships, in its core markets into 2018, according to the media release.

Youfit was founded in 2008 by Rick Berks and currently operates more than 115 locations in the United States, predominantly in markets in the South and the West.